Hirst: It's Been Playing on My Mind

Sunday, 15th Feb 2026 10:35 by Kallum Brisset Town striker George Hirst has admitted his dry spell in front of goal has been playing on his mind, but remains confident that hard work will see the goals return sooner rather than later. Since netting twice in the Blues’ 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers in November, Hirst, who celebrates his 27th birthday today, has scored just one goal in his last 15 matches in all competitions. Friday’s disjointed FA Cup exit at Wrexham emphasised Town’s struggles for goals from the centre-forward, where Kieran McKenna’s much-changed side failed to register a shot on target in the 90 minutes. Hirst, who had to recover from a minor groin injury during the Christmas period, says that is simply the life of a striker and that he is working relentlessly to find his goalscoring form once more. “That’s been something that’s been playing on my mind a little bit recently and I’ve had chats with the boss about it,” he said. “As a striker, you go through ebbs and flows throughout your career and it’s never going to be plain sailing the whole way through. “It’s probably the first period that I’ve had since I’ve been at Ipswich. I find myself getting a little bit too eager and a bit too keen to try and get a goal, do something amazing and get the fans on side. “I’ve spoken to the boss and am speaking to the coaches, it’s just doing the basics, working hard and doing what I do for the team and the goals will come. “All I can do is keep working hard every day in training and putting the work in behind closed doors. If I keep doing that and keep doing the right things, the rewards will come. “I’d like to think I’m quite a switched-on lad. I probably think a little bit too deeply into things too much at times rather than just playing my own game and stuff like that. “Of course, you can overthink stuff and you can let it get to you more than it should do. You’ve just got to trust in your ability to put the work in day in, day out and come through the other side of it no problem.” Despite the mood surrounding the Blues’ cutting edge, Town find themselves as the second-highest scorers in the Championship with 51 goals in 30 league matches this season. The left-wing position has been by far the biggest contributor, with Jack Clarke (12) and Jaden Philogene (nine) providing 21 of those on their own. Clarke’s form is particularly strong, with only Swansea City’s Žan Vipotnik having found the net more often in the Championship so far this campaign. Hirst said: “We’ve been scoring from a lot of different areas. We’ve done really well on set pieces and that side of the game as well. “People go through the season, people are hot and cold and you just hope that you’ve got people who can pick up the slack. Clarkey and Jaden have been absolutely flying on the goals front. “Clarkey’s still fit, Jaden’s hopefully not too far from coming back and as a forward unit we can all keep chipping in. “The cliché is like London buses. You wait all that time and then the next thing you know, you get one and you’re off and running again. That’s the life of a striker, I wish I could score every single week but that’s not the reality of it. Keep working hard and put myself in the right positions and the goals will come.” On dealing with criticism that has come his way, Hirst responded: “It is what it is, I’m not really too bothered. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. When I’m scoring, it’ll be good things being said, and when I'm not scoring, it will be not so good things being said. That’s the life of a striker. “It’s not something I’m alien to, I’ve been around my dad a lot walking through Sheffield when I was younger and I’ve heard a lot of things that have conditioned me. “People are more than entitled to say whatever they want to say, I take it on the chin. If I’m not scoring and they want to say something, get back scoring and you don’t have to listen to it. “All I can do is put myself in the right positions at the right times and the goals will come.” Hirst’s father David was also a centre-forward, going on to become a legend at Sheffield Wednesday while also earning three caps for England during the early 1990s. The Blues striker says having his dad around during tougher spells can be hugely beneficial. “Of course, he’s been through it himself,” he said. “You speak to any striker, they’ve probably been through a little period of time where they’ve not got on the scoresheet at some point and confidence isn’t flowing through your veins as much as it has done at times. “All you can do is keep putting the reps in training, get to a matchday, and keep doing it and doing it. If it doesn’t come off, you keep doing it. The results will come and the goals will come. If I can keep working hard, then I'm not too worried about that.” The battle to be Town’s starting centre-forward appears to be a three-way fight between Hirst, Iván Azón and Chuba Akpom. Former Championship top scorer Akpom has also featured in a deeper role, while Como loanee Azón is showing signs of improvement during his first season in English football. When asked about his own role in Azón’s development, Hirst said: “He’s a grown lad, he’s experienced enough himself and he’s got experiences that I haven’t got yet. I can try and help as much as possible, but I think he’s learning himself and he’s been playing well recently. “He’s a very good player and if I can help him, I’ll help him and there’s things that I can learn from him. As a forward unit — including the wingers, the 10s, the strikers — we can all learn something from each other and all help each other be better. “That’s the main goal in training, pushing each other every day and getting the best out of each other.” Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



BeachBlue added 10:38 - Feb 15

It'll be okay, George. Stock with it mate. 15

FrimleyBlue added 10:41 - Feb 15

What about your half ar5ed attempts at winning headers.

The ball bouncing off your foot every 5 minutes

Losing the majority of your ground duals





You were never prolific. We didnt need you to be. The issue is youve become crp at all other aspects of the game. Poor finishing is the nail in the coffin. -22

NthQldITFC added 10:50 - Feb 15

Really good to come out and talk about it like this, rather than try to pretend it isn't happening. That's a positive way forward. Needs support and a bit less negative vitriol like the above. Bad form Frimmers, very bad form. 16

oioihardy added 10:52 - Feb 15

Feel for hirst a bit . We know hes not a top level championship st .

And we need one . But the club havent helped him by not buying anyone else .



Hes a mid championship to low st and thats unfortunately his ceiling

0

Cakeman added 10:54 - Feb 15

It’s unfortunate that George receives the volume of criticism that has become evident lately.

He is a very good player and every player goes through tough spells.

It’s not that long ago he was scoring on a regular basis where he was then recognised by Scotland.

The majority of players who got the best out of George by playing an d fashioned ball through the channels have gone. The current crop of players aren’t getting George involved in the game enough.

Not sure if this will change or not but getting on his back is certainly not going to help him or the team.

The same goes for Akpom. We are certainly not playing in a style where we can get the best out of him either. 3

Gazelle added 11:07 - Feb 15

We’re all disappointed that he hasn’t been scoring but getting on his back is unhelpful and is not what he needs. The nastiness of some of our posters highlights an ignorance of a sensible comment. 4

Roburmsyenna added 11:10 - Feb 15

it's not really the goals that are the problem, it's the link up play that's gone, the holding the ball up, the first touch, playing others in amd letting them play off you, it's all disappeared. The lack of goals is acceptable if you're contributing, putting a shift in chasing lost causes and assisting, it's just not happening. Put the hard yards in amd you'll eventually get your rewards, it'll come good. Stop thinking about yourself and goals amd think about the team. 1

darkhorse28 added 11:15 - Feb 15

Very good player, runs his socks off, always feel he’ll get goals if we create chances.



We invert wide players, don’t get crosses in unless it’s Leif and we haven’t pressed well from the front since Chaplin and Burns were the trigger - none of that is his fault.



Mehmeti has great quality, AND can press well.., every reason to think we’ll do better as a group for Hirst, with Burns back too, good times ahead for him, just need patience.



The elephant in the room is how we got here .., lot of money and coaching under the bridge to have regressed as a team in some key areas, that’s far more of a worry.



George will be fine. Let’s not throw him under the bus, because we really will see he was never the issue, none of our strikers get enough quality chanves.., we used to be much quicker on the press and transition, we seem over coached at times - the pep curse .., works well when Haaland can score three on his own.., less so with our quality.



Even Pep and the top clubs are going more direct, we don’t seem to have evolved our style .., more passing through the thirds slowly - if hate to be a striker in our team.., would love to be Philogene though.., take the shot 100% of the time, rinse and repeat.



Not saying it doesn’t work, but none of it is on George .., v good for this level, touch needs to improve. But he’s young, loves the shirt, runs all day, has quality in the box .., we need more like him. 1

Gforce added 11:22 - Feb 15

The club recently said striker options were available,but apparently Keiran said none were better than our current option.

Well that lot up the road have just signed Toure,an Aussie international for peanuts and he's already scored 4 times and looks far better than Hirst.

Hate to say it but in general they seem to find way more gems than we do,they currently have three more strikers all better than Hirst....Sargent, Makama and Kvistgaarden.

Add previous shrewd signings from them,like Buendia,Sainz,Sara and Nunez and it makes you wonder just what our recruitment team are doing,when we spend 30 odd million on Mcateer and Eggli. 0

markbrennansghost added 11:28 - Feb 15

GH is a frustrating one for me. Going into this year I was confident he would contribute very well in all aspects. In the PL last season, I thought he brought different aspects to the team than Delap didnt. He could bring others in, hold the ball up, chase lost causes. Goals for me isn't the main priority. Modern football doesn't have a 9 that scores 20+ goals anymore, unless you have an absolute freak of nature like Haaland. But all of what was good with GH appears to have gone. It has to be confidence, as you dont lose all of that overnight.

The lack of bringing anyone else in is concerning, but on the other hand, who is out there to come into a championship team, playing inconsistently (certainly away from home) not knowing what division we will playing in next year. All with FFP to consider.

Time for me to get off GH’s back a little (I have been critical this year) and encourage him to bring out his best. There is no other option currently! 1

Nutkins_Return added 11:39 - Feb 15

You don't need opposition fans when your own fans are like Frimmers. Wow. 4

hyperbrit added 11:49 - Feb 15

I noticed in the vid of the goal that beat Derby that he was just standing there doing nothing and not even trying to draw defenders.To me that means that his teamates have no more confidence in him. -1

blueboy1981 added 12:00 - Feb 15

Another player not played to his strengths by McKenna - so obvious to most people.

McKenna is notorious for it by playing players out of position - so blatantly too.

It invariably does not work !

Who needs more proof ?? 1

victorysquad added 12:00 - Feb 15

You are still the same player George and you could easily score 5-10 before the end of the season.

It is purely a mental issue, try and channel some inner aggression next time you get on the pitch 0

FrimleyBlue added 12:00 - Feb 15

Nutkins as he said himself. Everyone is entitled to their view. Is it a strong view yes but its gone way past this constant apparent need of everyone supporting him. Sure when youre at a game show support but doesn't mean we should bury our head in the sands off it. Hes been awful. If he was one of those signed to replace one of the old guard you can bet hed be getting more heat from those who are defending him to the hilt. I dont get believe in may company you get rewarded for bad performances. Yet hirst was given the armband.



I loved hirst. All of last season I said on here weekly I wanted him back in the squad. Not because he wouor have scored more than delap. No. But because he was a better all rounder in heading. Holding up and passing it around. He has been awful at that element this season. A blip is a month or two. This is 7 months of it. So in regards to your comment about supporters like me. Hes had my support for years. I just cant turn a blind eye when I see a player whos no longer as good as he was. 1

Lightningboy added 12:02 - Feb 15

I think any centre forward would struggle here at the moment..I imagine it must be so frustrating making runs into the box,waiting for somebody to whip a simple cross over but seeing the ball constantly going backwards/sideways just to keep possession...we should be setting up 6,7,8 chances a match for Hirst/Azon but only seems to be 1 or 2.



Did we actually get a shot on target vs Wrexham?...the style of play has become so negative. 0

