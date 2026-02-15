Women's Game Against Sheffield United Postponed
Sunday, 15th Feb 2026 12:49
Ipswich Town Women’s WSL2 game against Sheffield United at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Following persistent rain and with conditions not expected to improve, the officials called the game off after a pitch inspection.
