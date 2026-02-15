U21s Midfielder Young Makes Loan Move

U21s midfielder Tyler Young has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Potters Bar Town on loan.

Young, the son of first-teamer Ashley, spent time on loan at Chatham Town earlier in the season but that spell was cut short by injury.

The 19-year-old was an unused sub as Bar, who are managed by Sammy Moore, a member of the Blues’ 2005 FA Youth Cup-winning side, defeated Dartford 1-0 at home yesterday.

Young joined the Blues in the summer following a trial after leaving Peterborough United.

Meanwhile, U21s right-back Daniel Babb will miss the rest of the season having undergone ankle reconstruction surgery.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland U17 and U19 international joined the Blues from UCD in February 2024.

“After almost three months of continued re-injury, a lot of tape and a full rehab cycle, unfortunately I had to take this step to look after my body and allow me to keep doing what I love doing,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“This has been a difficult journey so far. Through the frustration, disappointment, resilience, sacrifice and communication, it has taught me a great deal about myself.

“I am grateful for the continued support of the medical and performance staff at Ipswich Town FC, my family, and friends who have helped me through the highs and lows up to this point.

“My challenge is to realise that rest and relaxation is my day job for now and that my progress will come from doing what feels like doing nothing.”

Photo: TWTD