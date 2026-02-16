Thomas in Jamaica Squad

Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas has been named in the Jamaica squad for their World Cup qualifier next month.

The Reggae Girlz face the Nicaraguans away in the Estadio Nacional Managua on Monday 2nd March.

Thomas, Town’s all-time top scorer and appearance-maker, has previously won five full caps, scoring three goals.

The game is Jamaica’s second in their CONCACAF W Championship qualification group match, the first step on the road to the World Cup, having smashed Dominica 18-0 in their first.

Also in Jamaica’s CONCACAF W Championship group are Guyana and Antigua & Barbuda.

The winners will go through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams then going directly into the World Cup finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect