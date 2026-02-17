U21s in Premier League Cup Action at Portman Road

Tuesday, 17th Feb 2026 09:58

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action at Portman Road this evening when they take on Blackburn Rovers in the round of 16 (KO 7pm, live on TownTV).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side topped their group, while Rovers were second in theirs.

Striker Jamie Mauge (pictured) scored four goals in six appearances during the group stage.

The U21s are currently on a run of three wins on the bounce in Premier League 2, a streak which has seen them move back to the top of the 29-team division, albeit with the three sides directly below them having at least one game in hand.

Photo: TWTD