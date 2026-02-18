Town Women Host Runaway Leaders Charlton

Wednesday, 18th Feb 2026 09:59

Ipswich Town Women host runaway WSL2 leaders Charlton Athletic in a rearranged fixture at the JobServe Community Stadium this evening (KO 7pm, live on YouTube).

The match was originally scheduled for early January but was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Town, whose weekend home match against fellow strugglers Sheffield United was also called off, on that occasion due to a waterlogged surface, go into the game in good form having won 2-1 at Portsmouth 10 days ago after drawing the previous two. Interim-manager David Wright remains unbeaten in WSL2.

Charlton are eight points clear at the top of the division and undefeated in the league this season, winning 11 of their 15 matches. Their unbeaten league run stretches back to November 2024 and now totals 26 games.

However, when the teams met at the Valley in September, the Blues secured an impressive 0-0 draw, while the Blades held the Addicks to a 1-1 stalemate earlier this month.

An unlikely Town win in this evening’s only WSL2 match would move the Blues level with the South Yorkshire side but with an inferior goal difference having played a game more.

Tonight’s match is the Blues’ last until Sunday 15th March - when they host Durham - as it stands but with the Sheffield United fixture likely to be rescheduled for some point during that period.

Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect