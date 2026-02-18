Negri in England U23s

Wednesday, 18th Feb 2026 11:18

Town Women’s keeper Natalia Negri has been named in the England U23s squad for their fixtures against France and the Netherlands next month.

The Young Lionesses, who have interim-head coach Lauren Smith in charge, face the French in the WU23 European Competition at Clairefontaine on Monday 2nd March, then host the Dutch at Shrewsbury in a friendly the following Friday.

Negri, 22, won her first U23s cap in October, having previously played at U15, U18 and U19 levels.

The squad also includes former Blues midfielder Sarah Brasero, now with West Ham, and ex-loanee Lenna Gunning-Williams, who is still with Spurs.

England U23s : Katie Cox (Aberdeen, on loan from Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Natalia Negri (Ipswich Town), Cerys Brown (Nottingham Forest, on loan from London City Lionesses), Megan Collett (Southampton), Teyah Goldie (London City Lionesses), Gracie Prior (Manchester City), Evie Rabjohn (Celtic), Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea), Hannah Silcock (Birmingham City, on loan from Liverpool), Jess Simpson (Southampton, on loan from Manchester United), Mari Ward (Bristol City), Sarah Brasero (West Ham), Ruby Mace (Everton), Olivia McLoughlin (Leicester City), Erica Meg Parkinson (Valadares Gaia), Lexi Potter (Chelsea), Maisie Symonds (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mia Enderby (Liverpool), Isobel Goodwin (London City Lionesses), Lenna Gunning-Williams (Tottenham Hotspur), Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City), Georgia Mullett (Aston Villa).

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images