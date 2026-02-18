Loan Duo in England U20 Squad

Wednesday, 18th Feb 2026 13:31

Blues loan duo Nelly Las and Ava Baker have been named in the England U20 squad for their training camp and friendlies in Spain from the end of the month.

The camp is part of the preparation for the final round of U19 European Championship qualifiers and the U20 World Cup in Poland in September.

The squad is made up of U20s and U19s players and will train at the Albir Garden Resort on the Costa Blanca where they will play hosts Spain on Saturday 28th February, the Netherlands on Tuesday 3rd March and Mexico on Friday 6th March.

Full-back Las (pictured above), 18, who joined Town on loan from Leicester during the transfer window, has been capped nine times at U19 level, having previously played for the U17s, but is yet to feature for the U20s.

Forward Baker, 20, who signed on loan from Birmingham, has won two caps at U20 level, scoring twice, having previously played for the Young Lionesses at U17 and U19 levels.

Meanwhile, Town Women have appointed Anna Youngs as lead sport scientist until the end of the season.

Youngs was previously an intern with the Blues during the 2022/23 season.

England U20s: Eve Annets (Crystal Palace, on loan from Manchester City), Lily Clark (Aston Villa), Sophie Jackson (Tottenham Hotspur), Kaiya Jota (Stanford University), Ria Bose (West Ham), Nelly Las (Ipswich Town, on loan from Leicester City), Sacha Lewis (Manchester City), Rachel Maltby (Aston Villa), Lucy Newell (Crystal Palace, on loan from Manchester United), Niamh Peacock (Arsenal, academy development registration with Portsmouth), Cecily Wellesley-Smith (FC Rosengård, on loan from Arsenal), Lola Brown (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), May Cruft (Rangers), Laila Harbert (Everton, on loan from Arsenal), Chloe Hylton (Carolina Ascent), Vera Jones (Bristol City, on loan from Chelsea), Omotara Junaid (Florida State Seminoles), Eleanor Klinger (Stanford University), Vivienne Lia (Hammarby, on loan from Arsenal), Jessica Anderson (Manchester United), Ava Baker (Ipswich Town, on loan from Birmingham City), Layla Drury (Manchester United), Jessie Gale (Bristol City, on loan from Arsenal), Lois Shooter (Chelsea).

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC