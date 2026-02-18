U18s Come From Two Down to Draw at Reading

Wednesday, 18th Feb 2026 22:51

A young Town U18s team came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Reading at their Bearwood Park training ground earlier today.

Jubilee Ntege gave the Royals the lead in the 10th minute, then the same player doubled the advantage on the hour.

But the Blues, who suffered FA Youth Cup heartache at Everton last Thursday having been seconds from victory before losing 4-2 in extra-time, hit back via Joel Adedamola on 74 and sub Mustaan Olakazim nine minutes from time to claim a point.

Matt Pooley’s side remain bottom of U18 Premier League South, four points behind Norwich City but with four games in hand on the Canaries.

U18s: Bentley, Boakye-King, Brouwers, Olawole (Pedder 46), Compton, Berkeley-Agyepong (Olakazim 46), Longwe, Burton-Yurevich (Nicolaou 46), Wood (Adedamola 64), Adetiba. Unused: Wreford.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters