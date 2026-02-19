Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Earlier Kick-Off For Millwall Match
Thursday, 19th Feb 2026 16:03

Town’s home game against Millwall on Saturday 21st March has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports Football and ITV4.

The Lions’ visit will be the club’s annual Foundation Fixture, raising finds and awareness for the Ipswich Town Foundation.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026