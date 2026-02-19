Earlier Kick-Off For Millwall Match
Thursday, 19th Feb 2026 16:03
Town’s home game against Millwall on Saturday 21st March has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports Football and ITV4.
The Lions’ visit will be the club’s annual Foundation Fixture, raising finds and awareness for the Ipswich Town Foundation.
