McKenna: Neil Settling in Really Well

Thursday, 19th Feb 2026 17:05

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says recent signing Dan Neil is settling into the group really well having joined on loan from Sunderland close to the end of the transfer window.

Neil, 24, made his debut for Town as a sub in the 2-1 victory at Derby County a fortnight ago, then started the FA Cup defeat at Wrexham last Friday, playing the first 72 minutes.



“He’s settled in really well,” McKenna said. “There’s a prior relationship there with Jack Clarke that helps, and Jack Clarke and Jacob Greaves are never too far away from each other. There are sort of north-eastern amigos there. He’s fitted in the group, as you would expect.

“Good person, good player, good experience and he wants to do well, and he wants the team to do well, so he’s settled in well.”

McKenna was asked whether he had any thoughts on the Coventry-Middlesbrough game on Monday, which the Sky Blues won 3-1 to club above the Teessiders back to the top of the table.



“I enjoyed watching that, actually,” he said. “I don’t tend to watch any games if I’m particularly tied to the result. I don’t watch them live because I don’t enjoy it, I’d pick it up and maybe watch it on the laptop the next day for learning, but I wouldn’t watch it on telly.

“They’re both two really good teams going well and we didn’t have a game in the early part of the week, so I enjoyed watching it. I thought it was a really good game. Both teams played well, to be honest, and obviously Coventry came out on top.”

Photo: Matchday Images