U18s at West Ham

Friday, 20th Feb 2026 09:33

Town’s U18s are in action away against West Ham United at their Little Heath Sports Ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Reading earlier in the week but remain bottom of U18 Premier League South, although with four games in hand on Norwich City, who are four points above them.

Earlier in the season, the Hammers, who are five points off the top of the division in fourth, beat the Blues 8-2 in the corresponding home league game and won a Premier League Cup tie 5-0, also at Playford Road.

Photo: TWTD