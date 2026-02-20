Parkinson: We've Done One Part of the Puzzle

Friday, 20th Feb 2026 11:46

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is out to complete an FA Cup and Championship double when the Blues travel to the Racecourse Ground for the second time in eight days on Saturday.

The Welsh side beat a much-changed Town XI 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Friday and Parkinson is now targeting a league win for his seventh-placed play-off-chasing team, who drew 2-2 at Bristol City on Tuesday, the Robins netting an 89th-minute leveller.

“When the cup draw came out against Ipswich, it was a double-header,” he told the Wrexham Leader.

“We’ve done one part of the puzzle, now we’ve got to go again to try and get the league win.

“A huge effort is required and similar to the cup game, the crowd and everybody [will have to be] on it, ready for what is another top-end Championship game.

“It is about picking the side we feel is right to go again. Despite the lads being a bit flat after not getting all three points at Bristol, equally they are full of confidence at the moment and everybody is chomping at the bit to back up the cup win and draw at Bristol with another good performance.”

Parkinson was pleased with the display at Ashton Gate, which he felt illustrated the strides the Red Dragons have made since promotion to the Championship last summer.

“The quality of our football is improving all the time,” the one-time Colchester boss added. “All the supporters who see us week in, week out, are seeing some of the football we play is at a very high standard.

“We’re a good side and we showed it with some really good attacking play against Bristol City.

“On another night, the game’s dead and buried. They came back into it and we should have gone on to win but we didn’t.

“Take everything into consideration and an outstanding first-half performance, we take the point and move on to Ipswich.”

Midfielder Matty James (toe), wing-back Libby Cacace (hamstring) and defender Zak Vyner (toe), a late January signing from Bristol City, all missed last week’s game against the Blues and the draw with the Robins, while defender Aaron James (knee) is long-term a absentee.

Another defender, Lewis Brunt, travelled on Tuesday having been out since October with a thigh issue.

Photo: TWTD