Walton: This Time I've Got a Bigger Part to Play

Friday, 20th Feb 2026 11:54 by Kallum Brisset

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton feels he has a bigger part to play this season compared to the Blues’ previous Championship campaign that ended in promotion two years ago.

Having just been promoted from League One in manager Kieran McKenna’s first full season in charge at Portman Road, the Blues were the Championship’s surprise package in fighting at the top end of the division from the get-go.

Promotion to the Premier League is once again the aim this time around, with Town currently fourth in the table and seven points adrift of the top two with two games in hand.

Walton had been the first-choice goalkeeper in League One, but a foot injury on the eve of the campaign meant he watched on from the sidelines as Václav Hladký started all 46 league matches en route to a 96-point season.

Now back in the starting XI ahead of Alex Palmer, Walton is excited by the prospect of the run-in between now and the end of the season.

“I feel that personally I’ve got a bigger part to play,” he said. “I felt when I was out of the team I still had a big part to play around the group, but you can’t impact it on the pitch. Now I want to impact it as much as I can going into these last games and just continue what I’ve been doing.

“It definitely can happen again and we want it to happen again, for sure. I’m not really sure the secret behind it, but it’s game to game, each opposition is going to pose a different threat and it’s being ready for that.

“Everyone’s going to play a massive part and we’ve seen that in those two campaigns where lads have stepped in and done well.

“Lads coming off the bench, I remember [Jeremy] Sarmiento is probably the biggest standout for me when he’s come off the bench, made an impact and won games. That’s what you need, in these games it’s the whole group mentality.”

As one of only five current members of the squad to have experienced promotion with the Blues before, Walton hopes that can give him and his teammates a boost in confidence.

He said: “I’ve had a lot in my career and I think we can drive that within the group. Every player has probably had it at some point in their career where the back end of the season has been really important.

“My personal experience is that they’re enjoyable times and they’re exciting. You’d much rather be in that position than scrapping it out at the bottom of the league, because I’ve done that as well, and sitting at the top end of the table is a much nicer experience going into the last games.”

One of his fellow teammates to have earned successive promotions is George Hirst, but the Town striker has admitted to a drop in form, having scored only once in his last 15 matches in all competitions.

Walton joined manager McKenna in giving the Scotland international a vote of confidence ahead of a busy fixture calendar during a crucial stage in the season.

“He’s a top player,” he lauded. “We’ve seen it in the time he’s been at the club. When he came in first of all in League One, he made a massive impact and was exactly what we needed.

“The Championship season, he was injured and then he came back and first game at Hull, he scores. He’s been a massive player for us and he will be going into the back end of the season. Hopefully he can replicate those things that I’ve just talked about.

“He’s really self-motivated and I think everyone is. When players aren’t at their best moment, it’s lads getting around and helping. It comes from how you’re training, and I see him in training every day and he’s bang at it.

“Every player goes through stages in their career where they’re probably not feeling as confident as other times, but everyone’s in it together.”

To emphasise his point, Walton himself has had setbacks in his career and at times during his spell at Portman Road since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021.

Reflecting on his periods out of the team through injury and selection, he said: “It was probably one of the most difficult times in my career if I’m honest in terms of not playing and wanting to play, knowing I was ready to play at all times and not getting the opportunity when I felt I was wanting it.

“It’s probably made me a lot stronger as a player and it’s improved me as a player. I look back on those experiences and I'm grateful that they happened because every player needs times where they come out of the team and reflect on where they can get better.

“It’s a lot different as a goalkeeper because as an outfield player, you’ve probably got that opportunity that you could come off the bench and make an impact in a game. Whereas a goalkeeper, unfortunately if you’re not starting the game, it’s very rare that you’re coming on.

“From a goalkeeping point of view, it’s making sure that you’re doing the right things day to day and when your opportunity does come, you’re ready. I’d like to think that was the case with me.”

Photo: TWTD