Williamson Recalled From Loan as Keeper Cover

Friday, 20th Feb 2026 12:32

Keeper Woody Williamson has been recalled from his loan spell at Eastbourne Borough to cover as third-choice for the Blues.

The Scotland U21 call-up has been with the National League South since mid-December, racking up 12 appearances having been an ever-present since making his debut.

The 19-year-old returns to Town to cover for David Button, who has suffered a minor knock.

Nick Bilokapic, 23, wasn’t included in the 25-man EFL squad but Williamson doesn’t need to have been named as he is under 21 years of age.

Christian Walton has been the Blues’ number one this season, while Alex Palmer has been his deputy since returning from injury.

Photo: Matchday Images