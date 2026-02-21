U18s Come From Behind to Win at West Ham

Saturday, 21st Feb 2026 13:35

Town’s U18s came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 2-1 at their Rush Green training ground.

Chuk Obi put the home side in front in the 18th minute, but Sid Eldred levelled on 39 and Charlie Wood (pictured) won it 11 minutes into the second half.

Town, who earlier in the season were beaten 8-2 at home by the Hammers in U18s Premier League South and 5-0 in the Premier League Cup, remain at the foot of the table with all the bottom four winning aside from Birmingham, who were thrashed 5-1 by second-bottom Norwich.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, Berkeley-Agyepong (Compton 46), Olawole, Duggins, Sains, Unadike (Nicolaou 73), Longwe, Eldred, Wood (Pedder 80), Adetiba (Boakye-King 80). Unused: Twyman.

Photo: Matchday Images