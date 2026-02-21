Town Return to Derby XI at Wrexham
Saturday, 21st Feb 2026 14:06
Town boss Kieran McKenna has returned to the team which won 2-1 at Derby County in the Championship a fortnight ago for this afternoon’s game at Wrexham with Wes Burns back in the XI following his groin injury.
The Blues, who made 10 changes for last week’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to the Red Dragons, bring back Christian Walton in goal behind a defence of Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Cedric Kipre and Leif Davis, making his 150th start for Town.
In midfield, Azor Matusiwa is joined by Jack Taylor with Burns wide on the right of the three ahead of them, Anis Mehmeti the number 10 and Jack Clarke on the left. Ivan Azon is the number nine.
Marcelino Nunez is on the bench having been out for a month due to an ankle injury with Ben Johnson dropping out of the 20-man squad.
Wrexham make two changes from their 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Tuesday with ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore and Josh Windass coming into the team for Sam Smith and the Red Dragons’ other former Town attacker, Nathan Broadhead. Seven of the starters also began the FA Cup tie against the Blues eight days ago.
Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Kabore, Sheaf, Rathbone, Thomason, Windass, O’Brien, Moore. Subs: Ward, Scarr, Vyner, Longman, Dobson, Broadhead, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri, Smith.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns. Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Neil, Cajuste, Nunez, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool).
