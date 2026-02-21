Town Return to Derby XI at Wrexham

Saturday, 21st Feb 2026 14:06 Town boss Kieran McKenna has returned to the team which won 2-1 at Derby County in the Championship a fortnight ago for this afternoon’s game at Wrexham with Wes Burns back in the XI following his groin injury. The Blues, who made 10 changes for last week’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat to the Red Dragons, bring back Christian Walton in goal behind a defence of Darnell Furlong, skipper Dara O’Shea, Cedric Kipre and Leif Davis, making his 150th start for Town. In midfield, Azor Matusiwa is joined by Jack Taylor with Burns wide on the right of the three ahead of them, Anis Mehmeti the number 10 and Jack Clarke on the left. Ivan Azon is the number nine. Marcelino Nunez is on the bench having been out for a month due to an ankle injury with Ben Johnson dropping out of the 20-man squad. Wrexham make two changes from their 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Tuesday with ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore and Josh Windass coming into the team for Sam Smith and the Red Dragons’ other former Town attacker, Nathan Broadhead. Seven of the starters also began the FA Cup tie against the Blues eight days ago. Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Kabore, Sheaf, Rathbone, Thomason, Windass, O’Brien, Moore. Subs: Ward, Scarr, Vyner, Longman, Dobson, Broadhead, Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri, Smith. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns. Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Neil, Cajuste, Nunez, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool). Photo: Matchday Images



blueboy1981 added 14:15 - Feb 21

Strangers in the Daylight exchanging glances, lets hope it works out, but to WIN we need SHOTS ON TARGET first and foremost.

Here’s hoping for, at least !!

As always TRUTH - and expectance for the outlay.

Not liked by many, but so what ? 1

hyperbrit added 14:21 - Feb 21

nice metaphor invoking Sinatra' s "My Way" which in this case is McK. Sinatra got away with it so let's hope he does. 2

armchaircritic59 added 14:30 - Feb 21

More or less what I expected, would have chosen Akpom as no9 instead of Azon, but I'm not paid mega bucks to pick a football team, so what do I know? Yes blueboy1981, shots on target would be a good start. This is now the business end of the season, no time for excuses. As a certain person a few miles up the road once said, " Come on, let's be having you! " . Over to you KM and the players. 3

Lightningboy added 14:32 - Feb 21

Hmmm,I think it's about time we saw the Matusiwa/Neil midfield partnership given a run of games. 3

TimmyH added 14:36 - Feb 21

Not really surprising...glad to see Burns is back in on the right. Need to start upping the performances. 2

WeWereZombies added 14:37 - Feb 21

'Strangers In The Night' is another song sung by Sinatra, not a line from 'My Way'. 2

jas0999 added 14:39 - Feb 21

Good win for Coventry earlier, means we need to win this game, which is one of three games in hand. Automatic promotion remains the goal and rightly so. After the underwhelming showing last week, there can be no more excuses. We need to go on a run of wins starting today. Anything less than three points will be bitterly disappointing. 1

blueoutlook added 14:47 - Feb 21

Neil can’t be fit if Taylor is still starting. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:51 - Feb 21

Cajuste seems to have slipped down the pecking order a bit. Taylor is in front of him and Neil and Nunez would be preferred options from the bench in many circumstances. 1

Kickingblock added 15:06 - Feb 21

Great start 1

WalkRules added 15:16 - Feb 21

Sloppy,second to every ball, and so many mistakes already. Can you imagine our strikers scoring a goal like that? 1

bluesnow added 15:41 - Feb 21

Second best to every ball, Wrexham outpassing and out pressing us, our passing is shocking 0

