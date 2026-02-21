McKenna: Scoring Three Good Goals Away Should Be Enough to Win

Saturday, 21st Feb 2026 18:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna felt mistakes on a team and individual level led to his side conceding five times as they were beaten 5-3 at Wrexham. Having been behind twice via ex-Blues striker Kieffer Moore, in only the sixth minute, and Josh Windass, the Blues levelled, first through Anis Mehmeti, netting his first goal for the club, and then Ivan Azon, his first as a starter to make the scoreline 2-2 at half-time. Cedric Kipre’s brilliant 25-yarder shortly after the break appeared to set Town on their way to what would have been their first comeback win since April 2024, the 3-2 home defeat of Southampton. But goals from George Thomason, Callum Doyle and ex-Town forward Nathan Broadhead saw the Blues suffer their second defeat at the Racecourse Ground in eight days, the Welshmen having dumped them out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage last weekend. “Really disappointed with the outcome, disappointed with ourselves, obviously, on the goals that we conceded today,” McKenna said. “We’ve come away from home and we’ve scored three really good goals and it should be enough to win you the game, but we’ve conceded some really poor ones today and some clinical finishing from Wrexham. “It was really frustrating because it was on the cusp of being a really good day for us with some of the qualities that we showed and ultimately then the goals we’ve conceded and the mistakes we’ve made as a team or on an individual level have cost us the result we wanted.” Reflecting on the goals conceded, McKenna said: “I think there were different periods [of the game]. We’ll have to analyse them all. We conceded the first goal, it’s a really good strike from Kieffer but we should defend the basic flick-on better. “But the response was good and we got the goal back. We’re most disappointed with the second goal, to be honest, and that was a phase where we weren’t defending with enough intensity as a team and we didn’t stay strong enough as a team to defend that goal. As a group, that’s probably the one we’re most disappointed with. “Again, we scored a great goal before half-time, we got back to 2-2 and I think we came out really well at the start of the second half. Another really good goal to go 3-2 up and we were pushing for the fourth goal, really. “Maybe at 3-2 you can say, and I think it would be fair to say, that we didn’t manage the game well enough, we left ourselves a little bit open on a transition where they were able to counter through the middle of the pitch. “At that point, we were really pushing for the fourth, so we could have managed that situation better. “Having said that, the goal’s a little bit lucky as well in terms that we still have Dara [O’Shea], Darnell [Furlong] and Cedric behind the ball and we defend the 18-yard box well and block the shot ,and it just falls right to their player [Thomason]. “And then at 3-3, it’s going to be really, really tough and you’re going to have to stand up well and we didn’t do that on the set play, the first corner maybe that they had in the second half. We don’t attack the ball well enough and they score almost unopposed on the six-yard box [through Doyle]. “I think the last goal [Broadhead’s], goals like that can happen when you’re 4-3 down and you’re chasing the game and you make a little error. “There was so much in there, the ultimate feeling is the frustration at a loss and anger and disappointment at the goals we’ve conceded. “That overrides, certainly at the moment, the positives of the fact that we came back from behind and put ourselves in a winning position. We’ve scored three goals against a team who are hard to break down, especially after conceding early. “We will be really honest and harsh with ourselves on those goals when we watch them back now as a group and try and rectify the mistakes that we’ve made.” Asked why that elusive comeback win hasn’t yet come, McKenna said: “I’m not sure, I don’t think it’s ever one thing. It certainly doesn’t feel like it at the moment, but I do think there was actually a step towards it in there today in terms of how we reacted to going behind early, how we came back and we went from a losing position to a winning position against a good team away from home. “So there is a step forward in that way. If anything today what’s cost us is not seeing a game out when ahead and that’s something that we’ve done really, really well this season consistently. “That’s the bit to reflect on a little bit more today than the comeback because in terms of coming back and scoring goals from behind and showing those qualities, I thought we showed some of them today.” While Town made 10 changes from the FA Cup tie eight days ago, Wrexham fielded seven of the same XI and nine of those who started their 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Tuesday. Did the different approaches to the cup tie have any impact on today’s match? “I don’t think so. There’s no point in saying anything. Of course, if you rest in the cup and you lose the next game in the league, then it can be said that that was part of the reason why. “I don’t think it was or we wouldn’t have made those decisions. Kieffer didn’t play either of Wrexham’s games [over the last week] and ran in behind in the first five minutes and smashed it in the top corner with his left foot. He’s one of the players who didn’t play either game for Wrexham. “I get that that can be a discussion point in those moments and we’ll take that on the chin.” The Blues hadn’t previously conceded five goals under McKenna outside the Premier League and the Town manager was asked about the mood in the dressing room. “Everyone’s really disappointed, of course, really frustrated,” he said. “I don’t think it’s like us, I think we’ve generally been good defensively this season, but to concede five goals in a league game for us is really strange. “We’re not hiding from the fact we conceded three at Sheffield United, but that’s not been like us over the course of the season, so we need to stand up and do better in some moments, some situations as a team from a defensive point of view and we need to redouble down on the things that have made us a good defensive team this year and have got us lots of clean sheets. We need to really focus on that. “It’s never easy to do and certainly we’re not going to do it at the moment, but I know by the time we get to Tuesday we need to take the positives from some of our attacking play, the goals that we scored, the way that we came back in the game. Ivan getting his first goal, Anis getting his first goal, really good team attacking moves. “Coming from behind, we need to make sure that we don’t lose those things, but ultimately the biggest reflection piece, to be honest, in the dressing room and when we get back to the training ground will be to say we know can’t concede those goals and we need to do better.” While Town are second in a Championship table based on home performances, they sit in 14th in a division based solely on away displays. “It’s something that, of course, you speak about with the group,” McKenna continued. “Not necessarily about away form, but just making sure we realise what the challenges are in away games in the Championship and stand up to those challenges. “At times we’ve done it and more often than we would have liked, we haven’t done it. That’s ultimately probably why our away record isn’t as good. “Of course, it’s easier to play at home, it’s better to play at home, we like playing at home, but we’ve shown that we can go and win away from home in tough places. We showed we can do it against the best team in the league [the 2-0 win at Coventry]. “But the Championship presents some big challenges, some big challenges away from home and up to this point we haven’t in our away games overcome those challenges as often as we would have liked.” Earlier in the week, Town recalled keeper Woody Williamson from his loan at Eastbourne Borough due to an injury to third-choice David Button, but McKenna says it’s not expected to be a significant issue: “Calf, so hopefully not too serious.” Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Paul added 18:55 - Feb 21

The problem is lessons aren't being learnt. By players or management. 5

itfcserbia added 18:55 - Feb 21

Sigh... 1

cressi added 19:01 - Feb 21

Same old bo**ocks 2

Nottsblue66 added 19:01 - Feb 21

I am getting fed up with listening to to the same rubbish coming out of mcClueless’s mouth the team has not learnt a damm thing. 1

blueoutlook added 19:04 - Feb 21

Threw the cup game with 10 changes. Put them back in and still they couldn’t succeed. So that’s no cup and no points. Wrexham played mid week and still looked fresher than us. Joke! 3

Suffolk_n_Proud added 19:08 - Feb 21

A disappointing day, however, in my view we are still in a good position to finish in the top 6 which is an achievement no matter what league you came from or how much or little money you've spent.



I dont think its helpful to compare ourselves with any other team, with parachute payments or not, we're all on our own individual journeys and football is a never ending story -1

algy added 19:08 - Feb 21

Sounding like a training ground coach again. He should know by now that the quality of goals scored, or conceded, is irrelevant. Results are determined by quantity. 1

SickParrot added 19:10 - Feb 21

Nearly two years without winning a game from a losing position isn't a great endorsement of Kieran's recruitment and management is it! 1

Sefton_Blue added 19:11 - Feb 21

I think the problem is that the players KM has signed aren’t better than the players that are already at club, despite the fees paid for them. 1

ITFCSG added 19:15 - Feb 21

Sounding like a broken record. This is not a one off, stop using the win at Cov as an excuse when every other away game this season has been shite. DON'T TELL ME THE PROBLEM, TELL ME THE SOLUTION. 3

jas0999 added 19:22 - Feb 21

Same old rubbish from KM. he talks about game management at 3-2 up … well that’s on the manager Kieran. As is the recruitment, team selection and tactics. There can be no excuse, particularly considering he threw last weeks game to concentrate on this one, after Wrexham played in the week.



Hopefully the board are expressing their dissatisfaction to Ashton. This is a very poor league and Km is well behind where we need to be. About time he learnt from the same mistakes.



Must win at Watford. Let’s hope he’s been told that. Just seems he has the safest seat in management, whilst being paid an over inflated salary. He and the players should be disgusted with this week and last. 4

Thegeniusofmuhren added 19:26 - Feb 21

It's his job to get the best out of the players that he's bought. Like the tactics and the like for like substitutions, the post match excuses are pretty much the same whenever we don't win. Surely they must try other things in training from time to time!? 4-4-2. Long balls. Wingers crossing. Strikers scoring. Defenders defending. Seems a real lack of passion. O'Shea isn't a captain for me and looks like he's got a mistake in him nearly every game. Hopefully this result will give 'em all a kick up the backside and go on a 5 or 6 game unbeaten run. 0

Nottsblue66 added 19:30 - Feb 21

Suffolk n proud I like your optimism but we will not be in top 6 we are too inconsistent even if we did we will not win it.

MCclueless has too go at the end of the season as he has no plan B same game plan and formation every bloody fame -1

TimmyH added 19:32 - Feb 21

Well the more street wise Parkinson whose managed at League One, Two, Non-League and and Championship levels certainly gave McK the proverbial upper cut with the 2 wins...

Makes you wonder if Kieran can't get enough out of our squad as he's so inflexible about his 4-2-3-1 formation and continues to be.



Real big coup[le or so months coming up for him. 2

WaltonBlueNaze added 19:37 - Feb 21

Same old, same old it’s getting boring now Kieran. Thank you for what you have done but I think you have taken us as far as you can. Our play is too slow, we lack energy and pace, we have no leadership on the pitch, we have no Plan B and this is all down to you! 5

multiplescoregasms added 19:38 - Feb 21

Assuming we end up going through the play-offs, do you think he is going to rest most of the team for the second leg? 2

orfordbuoy added 19:38 - Feb 21

even if McKenna could get more out of his poor signings and learn to adapt to the opposition during a match, if the players don't want it enough (as Davis confirms), we're going nowhere.



Very concerning. 3

ivandeighton added 19:38 - Feb 21

Play offs at best hope we don't play Wrexham

0

BlueWax added 19:39 - Feb 21

Conceding 5 goals away from home should be enough to lose! 4

BlueWax added 19:42 - Feb 21

Next premier team.to need a replacement of their manager may well not have Kmck in the frame 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:47 - Feb 21

Rather more honesty from Leif Davis in another post match interview on this site. I would suggest KM reads it, if he hasn't already. 1

tetchris added 20:06 - Feb 21

He has more excuses than Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. We are now 11 points adrift of first and 8 points adrift of second two games in hand. Hull, Millwall, and Wrexham in hot pursuit. Win the two games in hand we have a chance of second place finish, lose them and it could be the play offs. I wouldn’t get against us finishing third and playing Wrexham and based on the two performances I think they would want promotion more! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments