Parkinson: The Supporters Should Be Proud of Our Team

Saturday, 21st Feb 2026 19:26 Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson praised the magnitude of his team’s effort and commitment following their 5-3 victory over the Blues at the Racecourse Ground. Town are still waiting for a win against the Red Dragons having lost three - including the FA Cup tie eight days ago - and drawn one - the goalless stalemate at Portman Road in November - of the four meetings. “I think you’ve got to understand that in performance today there were a couple of factors,” Parkinson said. “We went to Bristol City on Tuesday and Bristol hadn’t had a weekend game. We’ve played Ipswich today, they didn’t have a midweek game and they completely changed the team from the Friday. “The magnitude of the effort and the commitment the lads have given us today, if ever there was a game our supporters should be proud of the team, it was today.” Parkinson was delighted with former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, who scored the opening goal and assisted his side’s second for Josh Windass. “I thought Kieffer was back to his best today, I thought he was unplayable, particularly in the first half,” the one-time Colchester boss said. “And Josh does what he does, he produces big moments. “But in general in the game, I said to the lads at half-time, ‘don’t let the goal affect us at 2-2’. I thought we were unlucky not to be ahead. And then lo and behold the centre-half [Cedric Kipre] smashes one in to make it 3-2. “I think a lesser group of players could have started letting a bit of fatigue creep into them mentally, but we didn’t, we responded brilliantly and that’s a great effort from the lads. “The subs obviously impacted when we needed them the most, but all in all, the team effort today was right up there.” Reflecting on beating the Blues, a result he said is right up there with all his previous achievements with Wrexham, Parkinson added: “They’re hard team to play against and they’ve got a great manager, one of the best young managers in the country. “It’s a challenge for us. I said to the lads before the game, ‘what an opportunity this is against a team that was in the Premier League last year. We know tactically what we’ve got to do with the ball and without it. Now can we execute that game plan?’. “And I think we did that really well today. In the first half, some of the football we played was really good and in the second half, we looked a constant threat, particularly when Broady [Nathan Broadhead] came on.” Parkinson also felt his side should have been awarded a penalty when Christian Walton caught Callum Doyle, who later netted his side’s fourth goal, on the head as the pair challenged for a corner.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a more blatant penalty than that,” he insisted. “Doyley’s very lucky that he wasn’t knocked clean out in that moment. It was an absolutely reckless challenge. “The ref’s got his own interpretation of it, I’ve already had a chat with him, but you can’t believe the linesman and the ref between them haven’t given that penalty. Credit to Doyley as he’s got up and then gone and scored the goal.” Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



jas0999 added 19:37 - Feb 21

You should be proud of yourself as well Phil. On a fraction of McKennas undeserved, eye watering and over inflated salary, you’ve played him three times and out foxed him three times.



Is this the best version of ourselves Mark Ashton? 0

victorysquad added 19:48 - Feb 21

Team of proper characters Wrexham are. We have a lack of leaders and a lack of desire, no back bone



We wont go up this year 1

Bluespeed added 19:56 - Feb 21

Dear Mr Ashton

It is always encouraging to see leadership step forward when the club is thriving — when results are strong, spirits are high, and optimism fills the stands. In those moments, communication flows easily. Statements are issued, interviews are given, and the connection with supporters feels visible and deliberate.



But leadership is not measured in comfortable moments.



When performances decline, when decisions are questioned, and when supporters are anxious about the direction of the club, that is when presence matters most. That is when accountability builds trust. And yet, during these more difficult periods, your voice seems noticeably absent.



Supporters are not fair-weather stakeholders. They invest emotionally, financially, and generationally in this club. They deserve transparency not only in success, but in adversity. Silence in challenging times can feel like distance. It can create the impression that communication is conditional — offered when it is easy, withheld when it is uncomfortable.



Strong leadership requires consistency. It requires facing difficult questions directly:

• What is the plan to correct the current trajectory?

• What responsibility does the executive level take for the situation?

• How will lessons be learned and applied?

• What assurances can you give that the long-term vision remains credible and intact?



Supporters do not expect perfection. They expect honesty. They expect courage. And above all, they expect the same visibility in hardship that they see in success.



The badge does not change when results do. Neither should leadership presence.



Now is the time to step forward — not when it is easy, but because it is necessary

Let’s run towards adversity together shall we ? 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:57 - Feb 21

Pretty much spot on comments from PP. A hardworking, 100% commited outfit, with no little ability in key positions. They can be proud of what they're achieving yet again. Whereas we have a player coming out post match and actually admitting it looked like they wanted it more, and they did. Best of luck for the rest of the season PP. 2

armchaircritic59 added 20:13 - Feb 21

Bluespeed, excellent post. I've been expecting the usual post transfer window interview done by Matt Holland with MA & KM. Strangely unforthcoming since it closed nearly 3 weeks ago. Maybe waiting for a rather more opportune moment? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments