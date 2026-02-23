Still: Town Game Probably Too Early For Duo

Monday, 23rd Feb 2026 17:43

Watford have fitness doubts regarding forwards Othmane Maamma and Kwadwo Baah ahead of Tuesday evening’s Championship game against the Blues at Vicarage Road.

The duo came off with knocks during Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Derby County and will be looked at ahead of Town’s visit but aren’t expected to be involved.

“They are still being assessed by the medical department,” new head coach Ed Still, who will be taking charge of his third game, told the Hornets’ official website.

“Tomorrow’s game will probably come a bit too early for the pair of them, but there is still a chance that one or even both of them could be involved.

“What we won’t do is take any risks. We know how important both players are and will be between now and the end of the season.”

Hector Kyprianou remains sidelined after an ankle operation, while forward Rocco Vata is out for the season following hamstring surgery.

The Hornets are in action for a third time in seven days on Friday when they travel to Bristol City, but Still says his selection for the Town game won’t have an eye on the later match.

“Not at all,” he insisted. “We’ve got a big squad, which means we're picking the best team for tomorrow.

“You saw it between the Preston and Derby games that we’re going to pick teams to win that game.

“Both of those games were very different, so we’re going to pick the team we think gives us the best chance tomorrow and then we’ll think about Bristol City on Wednesday morning, not before then.

“There’s going to be no calculation in terms of keeping players fit or sharp or fresh for Friday. None of that at all.”

Watford have six loan players - James Abankwah, Stephen Mfuni, Saba Goglichidze, Formose Mendy, Pierre Ekwah and Luca Kjerrumgaard - meaning one has to miss every fixture with Mendy the unlucky man at the weekend.

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect