Wilkinson Signs First Pro Deal

Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 11:21

Academy central defender Oliver Wilkinson has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Wilkinson, who turned 17 last month, joined the Blues in October from Barnsley, where he had become the Tykes’ youngest-ever starter in an EFL Trophy game. He has featured for the U18s and U21s since making the switch.

Capped by England at U15 level and having skippered the Young Lions’ U16s prior to joining the Blues, left-sided centre-half Wilkinson made his first two international appearances at U17 level in November.





Photo: Matchday Images