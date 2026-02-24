Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Wilkinson Signs First Pro Deal
Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 11:21

Academy central defender Oliver Wilkinson has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Wilkinson, who turned 17 last month, joined the Blues in October from Barnsley, where he had become the Tykes’ youngest-ever starter in an EFL Trophy game. He has featured for the U18s and U21s since making the switch.

Capped by England at U15 level and having skippered the Young Lions’ U16s prior to joining the Blues, left-sided centre-half Wilkinson made his first two international appearances at U17 level in November.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 12:06 - Feb 24
Good luck on the journey! We need players coming through from our youth system. Not too much evidence of that lately.
0

Sefton_Blue added 12:56 - Feb 24
Oliver looked good in the FA Youth Cup match away at Everton
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026