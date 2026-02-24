Shabazz-Edwards in Guyana U20s Squad

U21s defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards has been named in the Guyana squad for their CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifying games which get under way later this month.

The Guyanese face Haiti, Curaçao, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Anguilla with the winners of the group going through to the finals in July and August this year with the host country still to be announced.

Shabazz-Edwards, 18, joined Town last season from Brightlingsea Regent having impressed while on trial.

The 6ft 4in tall centre-half, who will become the first Town player to represent Guyana at any level, had joined the Regent from Ilford the previous summer.

Photo: Matchday Images