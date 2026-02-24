Neil Starts But Davis Misses Out For Blues at Watford
Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 18:46
Town have made four changes for this evening’s Championship match at Watford with Dan Neil making his full league debut and Leif Davis absent from the squad.
Jacob Greaves comes in for Davis at left-back with Neil alongside Azor Matusiwa in midfield.
Marcelino Nunez comes in as the number 10 with Sindre Walle Egeli on the right with Anis Mehmeti and Wes Burns dropping to the bench. Ben Johnson returns to the bench having been left out of the 20 at Wrexham at the weekend.
Watford make four changes from the team which beat Derby 2-0 at home on Saturday with Mattie Pollock, Jeremy Petris and Marc Bola coming into the defence with Jeremy Ngakia and Edo Kayembe moving to the bench and Saba Goglichidze left out of the squad.
Giorgi Chakvetadze replaces Othmane Maamma, who suffered a knock against the Rams.
Watford: Selvik, Petris, Pollock, Abankwah, Mfuni, Bola, Louza (c), N Mendy, Irankunda, Chakvetadze, Kjerrumgaard. Subs: Baxter, Ngakia, F Mendy, Bove, Kayembe, Ekwah, Ince, Semedo, Doumbia.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O'Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Neil, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Cajuste, Taylor, Burns, McAteer, Mehmeti, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).
Photo: Matchday Images
