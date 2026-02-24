Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Neil Starts But Davis Misses Out For Blues at Watford
Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 18:46

Town have made four changes for this evening’s Championship match at Watford with Dan Neil making his full league debut and Leif Davis absent from the squad.

Jacob Greaves comes in for Davis at left-back with Neil alongside Azor Matusiwa in midfield.

Marcelino Nunez comes in as the number 10 with Sindre Walle Egeli on the right with Anis Mehmeti and Wes Burns dropping to the bench. Ben Johnson returns to the bench having been left out of the 20 at Wrexham at the weekend.

Watford make four changes from the team which beat Derby 2-0 at home on Saturday with Mattie Pollock, Jeremy Petris and Marc Bola coming into the defence with Jeremy Ngakia and Edo Kayembe moving to the bench and Saba Goglichidze left out of the squad.

Giorgi Chakvetadze replaces Othmane Maamma, who suffered a knock against the Rams.

Watford: Selvik, Petris, Pollock, Abankwah, Mfuni, Bola, Louza (c), N Mendy, Irankunda, Chakvetadze, Kjerrumgaard. Subs: Baxter, Ngakia, F Mendy, Bove, Kayembe, Ekwah, Ince, Semedo, Doumbia.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O'Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Neil, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Cajuste, Taylor, Burns, McAteer, Mehmeti, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 18:50 - Feb 24
Why drop Mehmeti ?
2

armchaircritic59 added 18:53 - Feb 24
Hmmm, more juggling from KM. Seems the wrong players have paid the price for Saturdays performance, and those that should have done, haven't. KM badly needs a result tonight. Going to be more than interesting if it isn't forthcoming. So let's see if we've got the cojones for the fight. Not commenting on LD being absent till we know why, could be 2/3 things.
2

jas0999 added 18:53 - Feb 24
Davis dropped for his honest comments on Saturday?

Big game for the highly paid McKenna. Three points an absolute must. Even then 3/6 from Wrexham/Watford considering our resource would be well below par. Anything else would be unthinkable.

Over to KM to earn his money. Hopefully Ashton has read the riot act.
0

BangaloreBlues added 18:53 - Feb 24
I never understand what he's doing.
1

WaltonBlueNaze added 18:54 - Feb 24
Assuming that Davis is injured?
2

Saxonblue74 added 18:54 - Feb 24
Hoping Davis hasn't been dropped for speaking out after wrexham
2

Churchmans_crate added 19:08 - Feb 24
Davis would not be absent from the squad unless injured.
0

Browsie added 19:08 - Feb 24
Davis has been dropped for an honest opinion, this team lacks passion , fight and connections between players. We need 4 out 4 wins in next games or automatic promotion ain't happening!
0


