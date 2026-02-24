Watford 0-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 21:50 Town returned to winning ways via a largely comfortable victory over Watford at Vicarage Road. Sindre Walle Egeli gave the Blues the lead on 37 as they dominated the first half, then George Hirst came off the bench to double the lead on 77 in a closer second period, before Christian Walton saved a late penalty from Tom Ince. Boss Kieran McKenna made four changes from the team which lost 5-3 at Wrexham on Saturday with Dan Neil handed his full league debut and Leif Davis absent from the squad. Jacob Greaves replaced Davis at left-back with Neil alongside Azor Matusiwa in midfield, while Marcelino Nunez came in as the number 10 with Walle Egeli on the right. Anis Mehmeti and Wes Burns dropped to the bench, alongside Ben Johnson, who returned to the 20 having been left out at Wrexham at the weekend. Watford made four changes from the team which beat Derby 2-0 at home on Saturday with Mattie Pollock, Jeremy Petris and Marc Bola coming into the defence with Jeremy Ngakia and Edo Kayembe moving to the bench and Saba Goglichidze left out of the squad. Giorgi Chakvetadze replaced Othmane Maamma, who suffered a knock against the Rams. Town began brightly, winning two early corners on the left taken by Nunez, the second of which in the sixth minute flew across the six-yard area and wasn’t far away from creeping inside the far post. On seven, Walton required treatment after an aerial collision with Greaves and Nestory Irankunda after a corner had been half-cleared and returned but fortunately the Blues keeper was fine. Town continued to have the better of it, working a good opening for Azor Matusiwa on the edge of the area to the right in the 19th minute but the Dutchman clipped a cross into home keeper Egil Selvik’s arms rather than shooting. A minute later, Nunez played a clever ball down the right for Ivan Azon to chase as Selvik made a rash run off his line. The Spanish striker reached it but was unable to find a teammate in the area as the byline approached and the danger was cleared. The Blues were gaining confidence, however, with Neil very influential in midfield and working well with former Sunderland teammate Clarke. On 23, Walle Egeli hit a shot too close to Selvik, then Azon blazed well over from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, James Abankwah was shown the game’s first yellow card for pulling back Clarke as the winger cut inside him on the left. Nunez took the free-kick and hit it powerfully towards goal, a Watford defender diverting it over. Irankunda got his name taken by referee Ben Toner in the 28th minute for waving his arms at the official in protest at a throw-in being awarded to Town. Two minutes later, Azon won the ball in the air on halfway and chased after it, a defender toeing it away from him but only to Clarke, who took it on before Abankwah, already on a yellow card, slid in not appearing to get a touch on the ball. However, referee Toner waved away the Blues’ claims of a foul. There was a big scare for the Blues in the 32nd minute. Clarke lost possession, then the ball deflected off Matusiwa as the Dutchman challenged and sent Petris away on goal. The Frenchman had only Walton to beat but Town skipper Dara O’Shea did well to get back and put Petris under pressure and the full-back’s strike flew wide, much to the amusement of the Town fans behind the goal. Moments later, Stephen Mfuni worked himself space to cross from the left and Kjerrumgaard flicked a header wide. But it had been mainly the Blues and in the 37th minute, they went in front. Pollock went through the back of Azon’s ankles on the edge of the area. Nunez’s free-kick hit Mfuni in the wall and looped out to Walle Egeli on the right of the box and the Norwegian international volleyed into the ground and past Selvik to his right. The Town fans at the other end, already in very good voice, roared as the home support claimed the referee was to blame for the goal, although it was difficult to see their argument as it looked an obvious foul on Azon. Aside from O’Shea heading wide from a free-kick but from an offside position, the goal was the last serious action of a half controlled from the off by the Blues, who thoroughly deserved their lead. Town had passed the ball around slickly from the off, looking more confident on the ball than they had at Wrexham with Neil impressing. There had been one or two opportunities prior to Walle Egeli’s third goal of the season but without Selvik having been overly tested. At the other end, Town had been fortunate Petris had failed to take his opportunity, but other than that and the header immediately afterwards, the Hornets had presented little threat. Watford made two changes ahead of the second half with Chakvetadze and Petris making way for Edoardo Bove, making his home debut, and Jeremy Ngakia. The Hornets started the second half positively, seeing more of the ball than in the first, but without threatening. On 56, Cedric Kipre was booked for a late challenge on Irankunda out on the Watford right. Greaves cleared the low free-kick from home skipper Imran Louza. Two minutes later, Abankwah scuffed to Walton after being found with a deep cross from the right but with the linesman’s flag correctly raised. Ahead of the restart, the Hornets swapped Kjerrumgaard for Mamadou Doumbia. Town created their first opening of the second half on 61, Kipre finding Nunez, the Chilean taking the ball on down the middle before hitting a shot wide with Walle Egeli having made a strong run into space on his right and in a perhaps more promising position. Three minutes later, Irankunda broke down the left and, following a Ngakia cross from the right which was cleared to the edge by Darnell Furlong, Abankwah and then Louza hit efforts which were blocked. Town made their first changes in the 66th minute, Neil, who had been excellent in the first half but was less effective having tired in the second, and Walle Egeli making way for Jens Cajuste and Wes Burns. The Blues noticeably improved after the changes and in the 69th minute ought to have doubled their lead. After Clarke had won the ball, Nunez laid it off to Azon on the edge of the area but the on-loan Como man shot over when he will feel he should have done better. On 73, Burns chipped a cross into the box and Azon ended up on the turf as he challenged with Abankwah but the penalty appeals were all from the fans rather than the players. Moments later, Abankwah was swapped for Tom Ince, then on 74 Town switched Nunez and Azon for Mehmeti and Hirst, a scorer for the Blues in the corresponding fixture two seasons ago. As the game entered its final 15 minutes, Watford sub Bove shot not too far wide of Walton’s left post. But in the 77th minute, the Blues doubled their lead through Hirst, who had only been on the field for three minutes. Clarke played the ball wide to Burns, who passed back inside to the ex-Sunderland man, whose shot deflected off a defender and looped out to the left. Greaves crossed from the byline and Hirst chested into the net from five yards out. Louza was swapped for Pierre Ekwah as the game moved into its final 10 minutes, before Irankunda was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card for throwing the ball at Greaves. Watford were handed a potential lifeline in the 83rd minute when they were awarded a penalty. As a cross came over from the right, Ince threw himself to the turf as he and Furlong battled as they ran into the box. Ince took the kick himself but Walton saved down to his left, pushing the ball well away from goal. The Town keeper was booked a minute later as Town protested that Doumbia should have been red-carded for striking O’Shea in the face as a cross came into the area. Replays indicated they had a very good case. Ben Johnson took over from the excellent Clarke in the 89th minute with the home fans by now streaming out of the ground. Four minutes into six added on, Hirst found space 25 yards out but blazed deep into the Town supporters behind the goal. A minute later with the last action of the game, Irankunda brought the ball in from the right and hit a well-struck shot which Walton did well to bat away, the keeper’s first serious save in open play all evening, sealing his 50th clean sheet for the club. A well deserved victory on the road from the Blues, who were well on top in the first half with Walle Egeli’s goal reward for that display. After the break, Watford improved but without creating much of note before Town’s changes swung the balance back in the Blues’ favour, Hirst netting his second goal in 17 games. Had Watford scored their late penalty the last few minutes might have been nervy but following Walton’s excellent save, there was too much for the home side to do in the remaining minutes. The three points see the Blues move back to third, now only six points behind second-placed Middlesbrough, who were held 1-1 at home by Leicester, the Teessiders’ third game without a win. Elsewhere, Hull, now fourth, beat Derby 4-2, with Coventry and Millwall both in action tomorrow, the Sky Blues at Sheffield United and the Lions at home to Birmingham. Town now have three home games in a row, starting with Swansea’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday. Watford: Selvik, Petris (Ngakia 46), Pollock, Abankwah (Ince 73), Mfuni, Bola, Louza (c) (Ekwah 80), N Mendy, Irankunda, Chakvetadze (Bove 46), Kjerrumgaard (Doumbia 59). Unused: Baxter, F Mendy, Kayembe, Semedo. Town: Walton, Furlong, O'Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Neil (Cajuste 66), Walle Egeli (Burns 66), Nunez (Mehmeti 74), Clarke (Johnson 89), Azon (Hirst 74). Unused: Palmer, Taylor, McAteer, Akpom. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire). Att: 18,249 (Town: 2,258). Photo: Action Images via Reuters



ITFCSG added 21:50 - Feb 24

Good job! That's how you control and close out an away win. Nunez MOTM 4

ITFC_1994 added 21:51 - Feb 24

Great performance!! Need to make sure it's not another false dawn and follow it up now...



Nunes different gravy. Great goal for Egeli- although struggled a bit again (let's ignore that), another Matusiwa masterclass, professional performance from Dan Neil who seemed to have a great understanding with Jack Clarke, finally a goal for Hirst (good job greaves played it to his stomach and not his feet- JOKING), Wes looked a class above off the bench and Christian Walton back to his best after a poor game on Saturday....!



All looked like they'd had a rocket up the arse- probably the one from Leif!



More like it lads. COYB!! 9

blueboy1981 added 21:51 - Feb 24

Proof that when the attitude is right, a battle can be WON !

Well Done All. 4

JPR77 added 21:52 - Feb 24

Great results for the Town, Boro dropping points too, So very pleased for George!! Hopefully the start of a purple patch for all. 6

jdtractor96 added 21:53 - Feb 24

We’ve got super Kieran McKenna! Chuffed for both goal scorers and Walton. More dropped points for Mboro too. 3 home games now to hopefully build some real momentum 4

Mariner1974 added 21:53 - Feb 24

Blueboy & your cronies - Put that in your crack pipe and smoke it!



Hirst showed alot of heart and chest to come off the bench, and seal the win. Great fight from the boys tonight, and a whole lot of spirit.



They want it. Of course they want it. Why would you doubt it for a second?? 2

britbiker added 21:53 - Feb 24

Jack Clarke has a knack of nicking the ball off of defenders. Great little player

6

Mark added 21:53 - Feb 24

Huge credit to the players. To keep a clean sheet after conceding five is just what was needed, and all credit to Walton for saving that penalty. Three points, very much needed.



It was good to see us playing in blue again, we looked much more like Ipswich Town tonight in more ways than one! 5

Normandyblue added 21:53 - Feb 24

Solid away performance, good selection, tactics, concentration and effort. Only one team was going to win that match although Watford did have a penalty saved and Walton was beaten by that close miss at the end. such are the margins in Championship football. Well done McKenna and co, more of the same on Saturday please! 3

jas0999 added 21:53 - Feb 24

A game we needed to win and did just that. Overall a controlled performance and thoroughly deserved the win. Good to see Hirst and Egeli score - much needed for both.



Shout out to Walton for the penalty save.



Overall a good night. Must now back it up with a win on Saturday. Well done all. 5

warktheline added 21:54 - Feb 24

As I said after the Wrexham defeat, let’s see how McKenna and his team responds! Enough said! 2

Jugsy added 21:55 - Feb 24

Great performance and chuffed for Hirst and Egeli. Can the nay-sayers stop losing their heads? We just averaged 2 points per game from three away games. That’s promotion material. 2

Bert added 21:55 - Feb 24

A much needed and well deserved win against a team that have collected 25 points from losing positions. Scruffy goals but who cares ! Excellent from Greaves and well done Walton for the penalty save. Now for repeat performances at PR. 1

warktheline added 21:56 - Feb 24

@mariner, well said ! 0

Gforce added 21:56 - Feb 24

Well that's more like it !

Credit where's Credit due,a much improved performance,after the horror show on Saturday. Defensively sound and we kept their star man,Laura,totally quiet.

Thought Our midfield pair Azor and Neil were outstanding, along with Nunez and Clarke.

Need to follow it up now,with some strong home performances.

On another side note, I definitely think the parents of Watfords manager should of named him 'keep' ! 0

TimmyH added 21:57 - Feb 24

Deserved win and 2 goals from players that have been out of form/no confidence so hopefully that will be a boost for them. Largely controlled the game without creating that many chances and nullified an average Watford side (certainly not the passing of Wrexham).



Matusiwa my MOTM - had Louza and the rest of the Watford midfield in his pocket.



Now to keep the pressure on Boro with a win against Swansea next which should be very achievable. 2

TedEJBrown added 21:57 - Feb 24

Great result and better performance but could have easily gone wrong (penalty, Greaves loose header, Walton’s close range save near the end etc).



Back to PR for Swansea. 1

oioihardy added 21:58 - Feb 24

Nunez set the tone for the team i feel. We have missed him massively and is instrumental in our attacks



Walton had a huge game for us tonight quality .

Happy for hirst and walle to get goals

.but im gonna be honest I think walle was still ineffective off the right . Yes he scored a goal but if you take that out of the performance today you'd probably say thay was another ineffective dull performance from him .

Just wish hed run at his man more . Try take players on . A bit more brave and exciting like burns is . He stretches the right side . And fully runs at people has a go at them . We miss that so much when he doesnt play 1

orfordbuoy added 21:58 - Feb 24

much better. Need to keep that professional approach for the forthcoming fixtures. Perhaps the catalyst has been Leif Davis 1

BobbyPetta11 added 21:59 - Feb 24

I am one of the supporters that has been calling Hirst the worst striker the clubs had and my opinion hasn’t changed.



Thankfully the ball hit his chest and not his leg….. normal service resumed with his 2nd effort that landed on the M25.



Apart from That Greaves outstanding again so much more complete for away games and tough matches then Davis.



Dan Neil will get better & better.



Defending very well tonight & Azon continues to cause big problems with work rate if we can work on his finishing we have a player in him. 3

cpaz97 added 21:59 - Feb 24

Two players who came in for huge criticism both scoring. Hopefully a big confidence boost for the pair of them! 0

Broadbent23 added 22:02 - Feb 24

Normal service has been resumed. Walton has redeemed himself with a solid display. Egali has got his mojoe back. Our defence looked more solid.. The new manager bounce I feared didn't happen. Watford were poor generally. KMc was brave in changing the team again. Nunez did well. I felt that Matusiwa was MOM for his work effort. Thank you Leicester for stemming Middlesbrough's flow. Greaves was a good stand in for Davis. Overall a good night's work well-done Town. 1

WaltonBlueNaze added 22:07 - Feb 24

I said on Saturday that tonight was a ‘must’ win game - a solid 3 points achieved and we have also closed the gap on Boro. Now’s the time to really kick on, no more weak performances and then we will secure automatic promotion. COYB



0

mehrad added 22:08 - Feb 24

Walton definitely MOM, for 2 massive saves ... Azon definitely our best 10 in holding the ball up - just needs to buy some new boots ... Nunez has been sorely missed ... other than the goal, Egeli was poor (and seems to hustle less these days) ... Burns, who was superb when he came on, should own the position for rest of season. Hopefully, Sheffield do a number on the Cov tomorrow. 0

warktheline added 22:09 - Feb 24

Let’s see 5 pages of positivity, shall we! 0

