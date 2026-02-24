McKenna: Davis Missed Out Due to Knock, Philogene Being Assessed Day-By-Day

Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 22:47

Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed Leif Davis missed tonight’s 2-0 win at Watford with a knock sustained in Saturday’s defeat at Wrexham and gave the latest on Jaden Philogene’s recovering from his knee injury.

Davis was a surprise absentee from the side which won at Vicarage Road and McKenna says there was little chance the left-back would be involved.

“Leif is struggling from a heavy knock he got on Saturday just above his knee,” he said.

“Absolutely no chance for today and we’ll have to see how he is over the next few days.”

McKenna was pleased with how Jacob Greaves deputised, the former Hull City man picking up an assist for George Hirst’s goal which sealed the win.

“He did really well,” the Blues manager added. “That’s probably two out of three games at left-back he’s done really well in this year!

“He can comfortably play that position very, very well. He’s got some really good attributes for it and he showed them tonight.”

Philogene has been out for just over a month with an MCL [medial collateral ligament] injury and suffered a setback as he closed in on a return last week.

Asked whether there was anything new on when the former England U21 international might make his return, McKenna said: “No, it’s not me being vague and trying not to give anything away for the weekend, it’s day-by-day.

“It’s a really delicate area, a really tricky injury. He’s made some progress again this week and is back out on the grass but we’ll have to keep assessing him day-by-day.”

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect