Greaves: Massive to Bounce Back Like We Did

Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026 23:38 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Jacob Greaves felt it was important to bounce back after the Blues claimed a deserved 2-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Goals in either half from Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst ensured Town returned to winning ways on the road and responded to Saturday’s 5-3 defeat at Wrexham.

Christian Walton denied Tom Ince from the penalty spot inside the final 10 minutes as the Blues made sure it would not be a nervy finish in Hertfordshire.

“It was massive to bounce back like we did,” Greaves said. “The Wrexham game was out of character for what we are as a team and that was disappointing.

“We’ve got a group in there that want to fight and do the dirty stuff as well as show the quality that we did out there tonight. I thought the boys were excellent and the character that we showed coming into this game was a sign of a top group that really want to do well.

“It’s a beautiful place to play, the pitch was perfect so there was no excuse for us out there tonight. We did the stuff miles better than we didn’t do against Wrexham tonight and that gave us more of a platform to go and play.

“We were straight out of the traps, got that goal and from there I don’t think we looked troubled. The penalty was probably something that Darnell [Furlong] didn’t have to do, I think he’ll say that himself. Walts has been fantastic in recent months and fully deserved that.

“I don’t think I’ve played in a game where the keeper has made a penalty save. It was such a big moment as well, the 84th minute, there’s six minutes added on so there’s probably about 15 left to play after the penalty.

“It’s a massive save at such a big moment of the game and we need things like that to go our way. Fair play to Walts for stepping up, guessing the right way, and making the save.”

Greaves added: “That’s the beauty of football, to be honest. When you’ve got that Saturday-Tuesday game, you can always bounce back.

“It’s probably the worst team in the world after the Saturday game and rightly so, and now we’re probably looking back at one of the better teams in the Championship. It’s quick how tables can turn, but we know that we’ve got to keep grounded and keep working.

“There’s a group of leaders in there that are really doing their best to keep this group firing, which we’ve done really well. It’s so important that we all stick together as one and keep moving forward.”

Leif Davis was absent from Town’s starting XI due to a knock picked up in the defeat at Wrexham, with Greaves coming in at left-back as one of four changes to Kieran McKenna’s side.

Each of his last three league starts have come in that role, with Cédric Kipré continuing his partnership at the centre of defence alongside captain Dara O’Shea.

Greaves provided the assist for the Blues’ second goal, with his cross being bundled over the line by the chest of substitute Hirst from only a few yards out.

“I really enjoyed it tonight,” the former Hull City man said. “It’s a different role for me but one that I’ve said before I enjoy.

“As much as I can help Jack [Clarke] down that side, I know sometimes he likes to go one-on-one but I think he picks the right moments to slide me in which he did tonight. He could have given me a couple more, I’ve told him and he knows!

“I thought he was really good again tonight and so was Nelly [Dan Neil] coming in for his [full] league debut, he did not look out of place one bit.

“In the times where the ball was bouncing around, he got his foot on the ball, made things happen and got the ball out to the wingers. It was a really good performance from them two as well beside me tonight.

“The cross today for Hirsty, it’s nice for me to get up there, make something happen and give us that cushion of 2-0.

“I think I offer different qualities up there as well and I can definitely help the lads in that area. It’s a position where at left-back I’m getting used to it the more I play it, and I have the licence to stay so high and wide.

“There’s some things that I’ve got to work on in terms of when Cédric gets the ball and trying to help him a little bit more. He’s right-footed so it’s different that he can’t come out to me as much on his left foot.

“There’s things that I’ll look at that I can improve on and hopefully can keep improving my game for when I do play there in the future.”

Town have found Vicarage Road to be somewhat of a happy hunting ground in recent years, with the Blues now having won on four of their last five visits to the Hornets’ home ground.

There were jubilant scenes in front of the 2,258-strong away supporters, particularly when Hirst netted his seventh goal of the season in front of the travelling fans.

Greaves added: “I’m not really sure why George ran away from me on the celebration. If that was me, I’d have been running straight to him. Obviously he wanted his moment with the fans, which is understandable.

“It was brilliant, another really good away following which it has been all season. Let’s keep moving forward now and hopefully put the foot to the pedal and keep picking up points.”

Photo: TWTD