Shabazz-Edwards Wins First Guyana U20s Cap

Wednesday, 25th Feb 2026 11:28

Blues U21s defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards won his first Guyana U20s cap yesterday as his side were beaten 3-2 by hosts Curacao in their opening CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifier in Willemstad yesterday.

Shabazz-Edwards, 18, was in the starting line-up for the Golden Jaguars, becoming the first Town player to represent the Guyanese at any level.

Guyana next face Anguilla on Saturday, then Haiti next Tuesday before completing their group fixtures the following day against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The winners of the group go through to the finals which are being played in the summer in a host country yet to be confirmed.

Shabazz-Edwards joined Town last season from Brightlingsea Regent having impressed while on trial.

The 6ft 4in tall centre-half had joined the Regent from Ilford the previous summer.

Photo: Matchday Images