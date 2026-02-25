Boatswain Leaves Town For Gateshead
Wednesday, 25th Feb 2026 19:07
U21s striker Ashley Boatswain has joined National League Gateshead on a permanent deal.
Colchester-born Boatswain has agreed a deal which runs to the end of the 2026/27 season with the National League’s second-bottom side.
The 20-year-old had spells on loan with Bury Town, Leiston, AFC Fylde and this season with Woking.
Although he never made the first team while at Town, Boatswain became the first Blues player to win senior international caps with Montserrat, eight in total.
Photo: TWTD
