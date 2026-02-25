Non-League Youngster On Trial

Wednesday, 25th Feb 2026 19:49

Sholing FC striker Vinnie Tume has joined Town on a two-week trial, the Southern League Premier South side have announced.

The 19-year-old joined Sholing, who are based in East Southampton, in the summer after leaving Sutton United, where he had been for three years, having made four senior sub appearances for the Amber and Chocolates, two in League Two and two in the National League following their relegation.

Tume spent time on loan at Reigate-based South Park in Isthmian League South Central last season before linking up with his former Sutton U18s coach Ross White at Sholing.

If he impresses during his fortnight at Playford Road, Tume could win a place in John McGreal and Chris Casement’s Town U21s squad.

Photo: TWTD