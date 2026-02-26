Ademiluyi Added to England U20s Squad

Thursday, 26th Feb 2026 15:33

Town Women’s forward Princess Ademiluyi has joined teammates Nelly Las and Ava Baker in the England U20 squad for their training camp and friendlies in Spain.

The camp is part of the preparation for the final round of U19 European Championship qualifiers and the U20 World Cup in Poland in September.

The squad is made up of U20s and U19s players and will train at the Albir Garden Resort on the Costa Blanca where they will play hosts Spain on Saturday 28th February, the Netherlands on Tuesday 3rd March and Mexico on Friday 6th March.

Ademiluyi, 19, who joined the club on loan from US-based Gotham FC in January, has previously won 12 caps at U19 level, scoring seven goals.

Full-back Las, 18, who joined Town on loan from Leicester during the transfer window, has been capped nine times at U19 level, having previously played for the U17s, but is yet to feature for the U20s.

Forward Baker, 20, who signed on loan from Birmingham, has won two caps at U20 level, scoring twice, having previously played for the Young Lionesses at U17 and U19 levels.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC