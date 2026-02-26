Women's Game With Sheffield United Rescheduled

Thursday, 26th Feb 2026 18:05

Ipswich Town Women’s WSL2 game against Sheffield United at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester has been rescheduled for Wednesday 22nd April (KO 7pm).

The match was originally set to be played on Sunday 15th February but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Blades are one place and two points ahead of the second-bottom Blues with the South Yorkshire side having played one game fewer.

Photo: Matchday Images