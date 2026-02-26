Walton in Team of the Week

Thursday, 26th Feb 2026 18:21

Town keeper Christian Walton has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in the 2-0 win at Watford on Tuesday evening.

Walton saved a late Tom Ince penalty as he kept his 50th clean sheet of his Blues carer and his 10th this season in 23 starts.

Also named in the select XI is former Blues loanee James Bree, now with Southampton.

Photo: Action Images