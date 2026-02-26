Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Walton in Team of the Week
Thursday, 26th Feb 2026 18:21

Town keeper Christian Walton has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in the 2-0 win at Watford on Tuesday evening.

Walton saved a late Tom Ince penalty as he kept his 50th clean sheet of his Blues carer and his 10th this season in 23 starts.

Also named in the select XI is former Blues loanee James Bree, now with Southampton.

kpblues added 18:25 - Feb 26
Well deserved.
He's been loyal to the club and patiently waited his chance to shine again.

And a great performance on Tuesday.



armchaircritic59 added 18:35 - Feb 26
kpblues, couldn't have put it any better myself. Very pleased for him. I was not one for leaving him out against Watford. Not sure what Matusiwa and Nunez have to do to get in those selections, they rarely seem to feature.
