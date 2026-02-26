Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Mauge Rejoins Bury Town
Thursday, 26th Feb 2026 20:32

U21s striker Jamie Mauge has returned to Southern Football League Division One Central Bury Town on loan following a two-month spell with Needham Market.

Mauge was previously with Bury, who are managed by ex-Town midfielder Cole Skuse, on loan last season, before signing a two-year pro deal with the Blues last summer.

The 19-year-old, whose father is former Plymouth and Trinidad & Tobago international midfielder Ronnie, moved to the Town youth set-up from Needham’s academy in September 2021.

Meanwhile, fellow academy youngsters Nelson Eze and Abube Onuchukwu have returned to the Blues following loan spells at Dartford and Billericay respectively.

