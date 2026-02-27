U21s at Arsenal, U18s Host Spurs

Friday, 27th Feb 2026 09:43

Town’s U21s are in action away against Arsenal this evening, while the U18s host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday morning.

The U21s, who are third in Premier League 2, face the ninth-placed Gunners at Boreham Wood’s Mangata Developments Stadium, kick-off 7pm.

The U18s, who came from behind to win 2-1 at West Ham last weekend, take on Spurs at Playford Road, kick-off 11am.

The young Blues remain bottom of the U18s Premier League South table, four points behind Norwich City, with Spurs second.

Photo: TWTD