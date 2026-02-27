McKenna: Davis Back in Training, Philogene Not With the Group Yet

Friday, 27th Feb 2026 14:56 Leif Davis is back training ahead of Saturday’s home game against Swansea City, but Jaden Philogene remains unavailable. Davis missed Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Watford due to a knock just above the knee suffered in the 5-3 loss at Wrexham last weekend. Philogene has been out with an MCL injury and suffered a setback having been close to a return a fortnight ago. “Leif is back,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “He trained with the team today for the first time, but Jaden, no. “He is looking to rebuild back after the setback that he had, but he’s not with the group yet.” Third-choice keeper David Button also remains sidelined along with Ashley Young, who has had a hip injury. “David Button’s not available, he’s got a little issue with his calf,” McKenna continued. Regarding Young, he added: “Not quite on the training pitch with the group yet, but making some progress.” Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



gippeswyk added 15:28 - Feb 27

I'm a big fan of Leif but Greaves has done a great job and I'm happy for him to continue tomorrow. Jaden is a concern. He's been outstanding in the home games but again, with goal threats from all our attacking players, we should have enough for the win tomorrow. 3

Cookieboy added 15:42 - Feb 27

Was wondering how big an issue is this little issue with JP ??? 2

BeachBlue added 15:46 - Feb 27

I know this won't be popular, but I'd pick Greaves to play at left back tomorrow and have Davis on the bench. I do like Lief Davis, but sometimes he does leave the left wing exposed.

Gets ready for down votes. Hopes fans will understand. 1

MaySixth added 15:46 - Feb 27

Always go with Leif Davis at home

Vital against a low block 0

prebbs007 added 15:52 - Feb 27

Greaves at LB, Davis in front of him, Jack Clarke has been a total irrelevance in the last 2 games and thinks his place is untouchable with Jaden out. Davis is not a great defender anyway and far more use further up the pitch !! Won't happen though as it's a plan B which we all know KMc doesn't do. Queue all the down votes from Clarke lovers.

-4

jas0999 added 16:09 - Feb 27

We need JP back as soon as possible. He’s a big miss.



For me, Davis is the selection for a home game.Greaves did well the other night and works much better away. 2

SamWhiteUK added 16:13 - Feb 27

Prebbs, Clarke played a huge role in the second goal on Tuesday you absolute plum 0

