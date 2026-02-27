McKenna: Davis Back in Training, Philogene Not With the Group Yet
Friday, 27th Feb 2026 14:56
Leif Davis is back training ahead of Saturday’s home game against Swansea City, but Jaden Philogene remains unavailable.
Davis missed Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Watford due to a knock just above the knee suffered in the 5-3 loss at Wrexham last weekend.
Philogene has been out with an MCL injury and suffered a setback having been close to a return a fortnight ago.
“Leif is back,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “He trained with the team today for the first time, but Jaden, no.
“He is looking to rebuild back after the setback that he had, but he’s not with the group yet.”
Third-choice keeper David Button also remains sidelined along with Ashley Young, who has had a hip injury.
“David Button’s not available, he’s got a little issue with his calf,” McKenna continued.
Regarding Young, he added: “Not quite on the training pitch with the group yet, but making some progress.”
Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect
