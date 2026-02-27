Watford's Doumbia Banned For Violent Conduct

Friday, 27th Feb 2026 20:20

Watford forward Mamadou Doumbia has been handed a three-match ban for striking Town skipper Dara O’Shea in the face during the second half of the Blues’ 2-0 win at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Referee Ben Toner failed to spot the incident in the 85th minute, the official booking keeper Christian Walton for his protests, but video evidence clearly showed the offence which should have led to a red card for the Hornets sub.

Doumbia admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and has been suspended for three games, starting with this evening’s match at Bristol City.

Photo: Action Images