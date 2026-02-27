Oudnie-Morgan Joins Havant & Waterlooville on Loan

U21s forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan has joined Southern League Premier South side Havant & Waterlooville on loan for the rest of the season.

Northern Ireland U21 international Oudnie-Morgan has already spent spells out on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division Billericay Town and National League North King’s Lynn.

“Really looking forward to getting started, playing games and scoring goals while working every day towards promotion,” the 20-year-old said.

Havant & Waterlooville are currently ninth in Southern League Premier South, four points off the play-offs.

Photo: Matchday Images