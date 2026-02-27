U21s Win at Arsenal

Friday, 27th Feb 2026 20:59

Tudor Mendel scored the only goal as Town’s U21s beat Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League 2 at Boreham Wood’s Mangata Developments Stadium.

The Blues went in front in the 18th minute, Frankie Runham, who joined Town on loan from Chelsea in January with a view to a permanent switch in the summer, played a cross-field ball to winger Mendel, who cut in and smashed into the top corner, a goal which proved enough to take the points.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the first minute of injury time when Marli Salmon was sent off for violent conduct.

Town included 19-year-old trialist Vinnie Tume on the bench, the Sholing FC striker coming on for the final 20 minutes.

Arsenal’s starting XI featured 16-year-old midfielder Max Dowman, who made first-team appearances for the Gunners earlier in the season, the England U19 international making way at half-time.

The result moves the Blues back to the top of Premier League 2 but having played two games more than second-placed Manchester United and one more than Chelsea in third.

Meanwhile, Town are reported to be among a number of clubs showing interest in Bangor FC central defender or right-back Harry Lynch, 19.

The Blues, Norwich, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are all said to be keen on the Northern Ireland U19 international.

U21s: Bilokapic, Elliott (c), Boniface, Mthunzi, Wilkinson, Turner, Mendel (Adebayo 87), Compton, L Fletcher (Tume 77), T Taylor, Runham (Pitts 70). Unused: Bentley, Lewis.

Photo: Matchday Images