Azón: We Want Three Wins in a Row

Saturday, 28th Feb 2026 09:16 by Kallum Brisset

Town striker Iván Azón is looking forward to the Blues’ long-awaited return to Portman Road after a succession of matches away from home.

Swansea City make the long trip to Suffolk for Town’s first game on home soil in almost a month, with each of their last four matches coming on their travels.

Fixtures at Derby County and Watford sandwiched back-to-back weekends in Wrexham, but the Blues now face a run of three home matches in just eight days as the Championship heads towards the business end of the season.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win at the Hornets provided a welcome confidence booster, and Azón was pleased to play his part as Kieran McKenna’s side came away with three valuable points at Vicarage Road.

“We were really happy to win away, it was a really nice result,” he said. “Of course, it’s nice to come from a victory and come home to try to win every game now we have three games.

“We have had a lot of games away and we have been travelling a lot, so having three games in a row at home is so nice.

“At home, we’ve had really good games and can still win here. Of course, we want three wins in a row so I hope with the help of the fans we can win them.”

While the Blues have been on the road, Azón returned to the scoresheet as he netted his third goal of the campaign in the topsy-turvy 5-3 defeat at Wrexham a fortnight ago.

Asked if he felt that was his best goal to date, the 23-year-old said: “I think it would be, also the second one was okay [against Coventry City]. Not the best result but it’s so nice to score for my confidence. We’re looking forward to the next games.”

Swansea are Town’s opposition this weekend, and the visitors have endured contrasting form over recent months having lost eight of their last 10 away matches but are unbeaten in South Wales during the same period.

Likewise, the Blues go into their latest challenge having avoided defeat in 10 matches at Portman Road since Charlton Athletic won on Suffolk soil in October.

One man they will have to keep quiet is Žan Vipotnik, who leads the Championship’s goalscoring charts with 16 league goals to his name already this term.

Azón said: “He’s a really strong striker. He’s a bit different than me, but we must be worried about him. I know with our defenders, we will manage really well.

“It’s a really hard team, a tough team. We play at home so we must take this challenge and try to give our best. With our fans, it’s a lot easier and I hope we can win.”

Azón will have fond memories of facing Swansea with his first goal for the club coming in the November’s reverse fixture, in which Town won 4-1 during a game that included two own goals from former defender Cameron Burgess.

The Como loanee has been the starting striker in each of the last four league matches, and the Spaniard would love to replicate his goalscoring form against the Swans this weekend.

“That would be really nice, of course,” he said. “In the first games of the season, I was a bit unlucky. I always say that the most important thing is to try and help the team and score goals, but my first focus is to help the team.

“We all have done really well. Of course, I am feeling good and feel like I am improving a lot. When I look back to the first games of the season, I think I’ve improved a lot so I'm really happy.”

Photo: TWTD