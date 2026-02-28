Three Changes as Blues Host Swans

Saturday, 28th Feb 2026 14:16 Town have made three changes for this afternoon’s home game against Swansea City with Leif Davis, Anis Mehmeti and Wes Burns returning to the side. Davis replaces Jacob Greaves at left-back having missed the trip to Watford with a knock, Burns is wide on the right for Sindre Walle Egeli and Mehmeti is on the left for Jack Clarke with the trio dropping out all on the bench. That means Dan Neil will make his home debut having made four appearances away from home, while Ivan Azon starts as the number nine for the fifth Championship game running. Swansea make five changes with 16-goal Championship top scorer Zan Vipotnik, Jay Fulton, Goncalo Franco, Ronald and Leo Walta dropping to the bench. New Zealand international midfielder Marko Stamenic returns to the XI following suspension, while midfielder Malick Yalcouye and forwards Gustavo Nunes and Melker Widell also come into the side along with Liam Cullen, who is set to be the lone striker. Former Blues central defender Cameron Burgess, who scored two own goals in the Blues’ 4-1 win in South Wales earlier in the season, starts at the back. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Mehmeti, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Walle Egeli, Hirst, Cajuste, Taylor, McAteer, Greaves, Akpom, Clarke. Swansea City: Vigouroux, Galbraith, Cabango (c), Burgess, Tymon, Stamenic, Yalcouye, Nunes, Widell, Eom, Cullen. Subs: Fisher, Key, Fulton, Vipotnik, Samuels-Smith, Franco, Walta, Ward, Ronald. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria). Photo: Matchday Images



chorltonskylineblue added 14:20 - Feb 28

Vipotnik benched is a strange on. Are they gonna park the bus and then bring him on with 20 odd mins to go and hope he nicks a winner? 3

armchaircritic59 added 14:23 - Feb 28

Well I didn't see JC being benched! Will be interesting to see Mehmeti wide left ( I assume! ). Not played there much. As for the other 2 changes, no great surprises there. We are extemely fortunate to have JG waiting in the wings in two positions. 0

poet added 14:25 - Feb 28

charltonskylineblue



you could well be right. 0

Asdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa added 14:32 - Feb 28

This is the correct starting XI 1

ibisblue added 14:33 - Feb 28

YESSSS... and so good having Nunez back... gives us a huge extra punch! 0

baxterbasics added 14:42 - Feb 28

Think McKenna and the Swans boss both had an agreement to give their top scorers a rest? 0

d77sgw added 14:46 - Feb 28

Not sure about dropping Clarke to bench. Get that when you’ve got a natural left winger as good as JP, but this smacks a little bit of trying to Mehmiti and Nunez the team any way we can. Maybe it’s about a line up that Swansea won’t have prepared for? (A bit like them dropping Vipotnik!) 0

Asdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa added 14:50 - Feb 28

Jack Clarke looks knackered, this is our strongest starting XI for today. Hurst to come off the bench to get a goal, assisted by Kacey. 0

bradforblues added 14:51 - Feb 28

Flat back 9 from the Swans. 0

TimmyH added 14:53 - Feb 28

Will be interesting to see how the side plays/scores without no Clarke or Philogene...feel a bit sorry for Greaves who has played well at left back but continually then goes back to the bench. 0

