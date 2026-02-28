Three Changes as Blues Host Swans
Saturday, 28th Feb 2026 14:16
Town have made three changes for this afternoon’s home game against Swansea City with Leif Davis, Anis Mehmeti and Wes Burns returning to the side.
Davis replaces Jacob Greaves at left-back having missed the trip to Watford with a knock, Burns is wide on the right for Sindre Walle Egeli and Mehmeti is on the left for Jack Clarke with the trio dropping out all on the bench.
That means Dan Neil will make his home debut having made four appearances away from home, while Ivan Azon starts as the number nine for the fifth Championship game running.
Swansea make five changes with 16-goal Championship top scorer Zan Vipotnik, Jay Fulton, Goncalo Franco, Ronald and Leo Walta dropping to the bench.
New Zealand international midfielder Marko Stamenic returns to the XI following suspension, while midfielder Malick Yalcouye and forwards Gustavo Nunes and Melker Widell also come into the side along with Liam Cullen, who is set to be the lone striker.
Former Blues central defender Cameron Burgess, who scored two own goals in the Blues’ 4-1 win in South Wales earlier in the season, starts at the back.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Mehmeti, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Walle Egeli, Hirst, Cajuste, Taylor, McAteer, Greaves, Akpom, Clarke.
Swansea City: Vigouroux, Galbraith, Cabango (c), Burgess, Tymon, Stamenic, Yalcouye, Nunes, Widell, Eom, Cullen. Subs: Fisher, Key, Fulton, Vipotnik, Samuels-Smith, Franco, Walta, Ward, Ronald. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.33 - Unconventions by The_Flashing_Smile
Well this was much better, unconventionally so. A solid, largely untroubled away win, with a couple of unconventional goals. And even - unconventionally by Town’s standards - a penalty save. Suddenly we’re all unconventionally happy again!
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.32 - Disney Princesses by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one before the game even finished, so prepare yourselves for a curled out stream of spit-filled consciousness.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.31 - Heads Tales by The_Flashing_Smile
A much better away performance than we’ve come to expect, albeit with the usual not-taken-chances that would’ve made this early kick-off more relaxing.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.30 - Writ Chefs by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I know we weren’t good enough. And we can’t blame the ref, John Busby, for everything. But he was terrible, and this poem is mostly blaming him. So sue me.
McKenna's Men Part Three: A Bridge Too Far? by Edmundo
The final (for now) part of a look at Kieran McKenna's (and let's be honest, many others') incomings during the season just gone.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]