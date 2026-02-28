Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 3 v 0 Swansea City
EFL Championship
Saturday, 28th February 2026 Kick-off 15:00
Matos: Ipswich Were Better, That's the Assessment
Saturday, 28th Feb 2026 18:34

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos had no complaints regarding his side’s 3-0 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road, admitting that Town were simply better than his team.

Goals from Anis Mehmeti, Ivan Azon and George Hirst saw the Blues to their 11th Championship home victory of the season.

“Easy, Ipswich were better,” Matos said when asked for his view of the match. “That’s the assessment. Scored early and after that we needed to chase the result.

“Ipswich started with good intensity, we could not match that. Then we tried to find a way. Second goal.

“Half-time, I think we came out better, more organised, better timings, better with the ball, but we didn’t find a way. After that, 3-0 and I think that’s the story of the game.”

Matos felt the early goal, Mehmeti scored after only three minutes, was a key factor in the match.

“Yes, Ipswich is a really good team, a brilliant squad, really well organised and we knew that to compete you need to be 100 per cent,” he continued. “Small things and small details make the difference in this kind of game.

“Ipswich scoring the goal really early changed the way we [had to play, we] needed to chase back. When you chase back in this type of game from the start, you always unbalance yourself a little bit and that’s where Ipswich were really good.

“The second goal came from a throw-in as well, so that’s the story. A hard game for us but we need to find a way to be much more competitive.”

Matos, who took charge of the Swans in late November, admits his team isn’t at the level of top teams in the division such as the Blues at the present time.

“It’s about consistency and about keeping improving,” he added.” I’m still not that long in the job. We try to improve, we will keep trying to improve, we need to improve. It takes time.

“I think the most important thing is to build the foundations, build the right mentality, build the right values. That’s what we’re trying [to do].

“When we play against these kinds of team, small things make the difference. We were not able to cope with that.

“The most important thing now is that we have a week to train and to improve and to find the best way to beat the next opponent [Stoke at home] because that’s where we need to be focused.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



johnwarksshorts added 18:41 - Feb 28
Honest assessment.
4

armchaircritic59 added 18:48 - Feb 28
Honest for sure and you can see what he's trying to do at Swansea. They have some good footballers there, in my view play the game the right way, and could be a force next season. I think us being content to sit back and let them play in front of us at times in the second half, maybe flattered them a bit. Another in a surprisingly long line of opposition managers coming out with sensible, well thought out, post match interviews this season. Always a few exceptions of course.
4

Bazza8564 added 18:56 - Feb 28
I thought Swansea were very brave, they tried to pass and keep the ball, out of possession they were pressing very high and their intensity was very good, even after the first goal.
But honestly if you are going to play like that when you don't have the ball, we will pick you off all day because that type of approach can only ever last 50/55 minutes before you run out of steam.
Ive seen other sides have a good first 15 this season with that approach, but it doesn't last.
I remember listening to Carragher talking about playing for England, explaining that you get 3 times as tired when the other team has the ball. Always remembered that....
2

Saxonblue74 added 19:03 - Feb 28
Take note Ed Still.
0

Kickingblock added 19:55 - Feb 28
His team weren't mugs, they played a decent game, didn't give up and were beaten. They will only get better.
2

SitfcB added 20:03 - Feb 28
Fair play.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026