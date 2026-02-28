Matos: Ipswich Were Better, That's the Assessment

Saturday, 28th Feb 2026 18:34

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos had no complaints regarding his side’s 3-0 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road, admitting that Town were simply better than his team.

Goals from Anis Mehmeti, Ivan Azon and George Hirst saw the Blues to their 11th Championship home victory of the season.

“Easy, Ipswich were better,” Matos said when asked for his view of the match. “That’s the assessment. Scored early and after that we needed to chase the result.

“Ipswich started with good intensity, we could not match that. Then we tried to find a way. Second goal.

“Half-time, I think we came out better, more organised, better timings, better with the ball, but we didn’t find a way. After that, 3-0 and I think that’s the story of the game.”

Matos felt the early goal, Mehmeti scored after only three minutes, was a key factor in the match.

“Yes, Ipswich is a really good team, a brilliant squad, really well organised and we knew that to compete you need to be 100 per cent,” he continued. “Small things and small details make the difference in this kind of game.

“Ipswich scoring the goal really early changed the way we [had to play, we] needed to chase back. When you chase back in this type of game from the start, you always unbalance yourself a little bit and that’s where Ipswich were really good.

“The second goal came from a throw-in as well, so that’s the story. A hard game for us but we need to find a way to be much more competitive.”

Matos, who took charge of the Swans in late November, admits his team isn’t at the level of top teams in the division such as the Blues at the present time.

“It’s about consistency and about keeping improving,” he added.” I’m still not that long in the job. We try to improve, we will keep trying to improve, we need to improve. It takes time.

“I think the most important thing is to build the foundations, build the right mentality, build the right values. That’s what we’re trying [to do].

“When we play against these kinds of team, small things make the difference. We were not able to cope with that.

“The most important thing now is that we have a week to train and to improve and to find the best way to beat the next opponent [Stoke at home] because that’s where we need to be focused.”

Photo: TWTD