Mehmeti: I Put Pressure On Myself to Deliver

Saturday, 28th Feb 2026 19:09 by Kallum Brisset

Town forward Anis Mehmeti says he is always looking to improve after his man-of-the-match performance in the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Swansea City at Portman Road.

Mehmeti played a part in all three goals as Town maintained pace with the Championship’s top two after one of their most dominant performances of the season so far.

The January signing netted his second goal for the club inside just three minutes, before creating the opening for the Blues’ second before the break and assisting the third with less than 20 minutes to play.

Despite his contribution, the 25-year-old was left irked by some elements of his performance but hailed his delight at scoring at Portman Road for the first time in his Town career.

“That’s my game,” he said. “I put pressure on myself to deliver, whether it’s scoring goals for the team or assisting. Even in games where your performance might not be good, you’ve got to find ways to affect the game. That’s what I try and do every game.

“Even today, I’ve scored and assisted but I feel like my all-round play could improve. I still feel like I could get another assist or be cleaner in moments in the final third.

“I feel like I gave the ball away a couple of times which I shouldn’t have. When you’re so process-driven, you’re only going to keep improving.

“There’s a certain level, and putting that pressure on myself makes me so driven so I don’t think I’ll change.

“Special moment. I scored at Wrexham with the away supporters, but today was a bit more special. The important thing was the three points.

“Massive result and good to be back at Portman Road with a win. We’ve got a few games now back at home, so we’ve got to take it game by game and get wins on the board.”

Town’s central strikers have come under some criticism in recent weeks, with Kieran McKenna’s side often more reliant on the left-wing position to score the bulk of their goals.

It seemed fitting that both Iván Azón and George Hirst got on the scoresheet against the Swans, with the latter now having struck within minutes of coming off the bench for the second time this week.

“They’re two top strikers and if they keep scoring, then that’s healthy competition,” Mehmeti said. “Today, Iván scored, and then Hirsty comes off the bench and scores again.

“In the team, there’s so much competition and it’s healthy competition. We’ve all got to push and drive each other in that sense.

“As a striker, sometimes you go through such hard patches and the next thing you know, you’re scoring because you find rhythm. He [Hirst] probably could have had two today, he was unfortunate with a great save.

“Hirsty works hard every day, I’ve seen it for just short of two months. He’s relentless in the way that he trains, so you’re only going to get results from that.”

In his short time since joining the club from Bristol City, Mehmeti has played through the centre of the Blues’ forward line during a period where Marcelino Núñez was out with an ankle injury.

With Núñez back involved, the Albania international was deployed wide on the left, where the majority of his minutes had come at the Robins.

He said: “To be honest, I’ve been more natural in my career playing off the left and rolling inside. It was a bit more natural at the beginning, but I’m adapting.

“I can play in the central areas, I can play out wide and I’ve got to do what the gaffer wants of me. I done that today.

“You’ve seen the squad depth, you’ve got boys not coming off the bench today that are crazy players so we’re going to need everyone. The squad knows that from now until the end of the season.

“We’ve got to take it each game as it comes. You might not play today and then you’ll be starting on Tuesday, so you’ve got to be all in.

“As footballers, we just want to play games. We want to train, but there’s nothing better than going out there and putting on performances like that.”

That next fixture in midweek is a return to Portman Road to face fellow promotion chasers Hull City, who come into the game off the back of successive victories.

Mehmeti added: “We know they’ve got quality on the front line, but it’s not to say they can’t be got at. I think we have one of the best defensive records in the league, so defensively we know we’ve got to be solid but then we’ve got to impose our game. Back at home now and then take the game to them.

“I remember coming here when they were playing against us. I always knew the atmosphere was rocking, but now to be a part of it is a special feeling for me. I’m loving every moment and I feel like we can do something special this year.

“The Wrexham loss wasn’t good enough. I don’t think before that we were good enough for a couple of games, apart from Derby away which was a big win.

“Two games in a row that we’ve won and we’ve got to show that consistency now because every game is a cup final. We’ve just got to keep playing and keep winning.”

Photo: Kallum Brisset