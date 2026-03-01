U18s Beaten By Spurs

Sunday, 1st Mar 2026 10:45

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-1 by top-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Tye Hall gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute, before Sid Eldred (pictured) levelled for the Blues in the 31st minute.

However, Harry Byrne won the game for the North Londoners with a free-kick on the hour mark.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, Berkeley-Agyepong (Boakye-King 76), Hammond (Olawole 46), Duggins, Sains, Nicolaou (Ladegbaye 60), Wood (c), Eldred (Pedder 68), Eze, Adetiba. Unused: Twyman.

Spurs: Thompson, Beggs, Agyekum (Byrne 46), Tingey, Thomas, Hall (c) (Feeney 61), Vidal-Philbert, Moncur, Boast, Glancy (Lawrence 94), Adewole (Haughton-Sinclair 84). Unused: Doran.

Photo: Matchday Images