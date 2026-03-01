Shabazz-Edwards Wins Second Cap as CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifier Ended Early By Brawl

Sunday, 1st Mar 2026 10:51

Town youngster Walker Shabazz-Edwards’s second cap for Guyana’s U20s ended in chaos last night as their CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifier against Anguilla was curtailed by a mass brawl in the 85th minute with his side 5-0 in front.

Following the dismissal of Anguilla attacker Mekhi Connor for a second bookable offence, his the Soccer Dolphins’ frustrations spilled over, leading to a confrontation involving players and benches from both teams. Town defender Shabazz-Edwards deliberately took himself as far away from the incident as he could.

Once order was restored after a very lengthy break, the referee issued three red cards to Guyana players and a further four to members of the Anguilla camp.

Shabazz-Edwards, who by that stage was wearing the captain’s armband having latterly moved into a holding midfield role, shook hands with the Anguilla skipper as the referee ended the match without playing the remaining minutes or additional time. The result looks set to stand.

Both FAs issued statements with the Guyanese outlining their view of the fracas: “The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) wishes to address the incident that occurred this evening during our national team’s fixture in the CONCACAF U20 men's qualifiers in Curacao.

“In approximately the 86th minute of the match, the referee issued a red card to a player from Anguilla. Following this decision, there was a sequence of hostile verbal exchanges and jostling between players of both teams.

“During this period, an Anguillian player ran into a group of players and appeared to have struck a Guyanese player, which precipitated a broader altercation involving several players.

“As a result of the escalation, the match was abandoned. Multiple players from both teams were subsequently issued red and yellow cards. We understand that an official investigation into the matter is ongoing and we await confirmed details from the relevant authorities.

“The GFF can confirm that all Guyanese players and staff have returned safely to their hotel and there have been no reports of any serious injuries arising from the incident.

“The Guyana Football Federation remains committed to the principles of fair play, respect, and discipline that underpin the game. We will provide further updates as more verified information becomes available.”

The Anguilla FA said in their statement: “The Anguilla Football Association (AFA) is aware of the events that occurred during today’s CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifiers match against Guyana.

“The association does not condone this type of behaviour under any circumstances. The AFA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship, respect and professionalism in alignment with the regulations and disciplinary framework established by CONCACAF, as well as the association’s own code of conduct.

“A thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted. Upon completion of this process, the individuals involved will be consulted and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with established CONCACAF and AFA disciplinary policies.

“The Anguilla Football Association remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity, accountability and the continued development of football in Anguilla.”

Shabazz-Edwards, 18, became the first Town player to represent Guyana at any level when he started for the Golden Jaguars in their opening game of the qualifying tournament, a 3-2 defeat to hosts Curacao on Tuesday.

The Guyanese youngsters are third in the group and next face leaders Haiti on Tuesday before completing their fixtures the following day against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The winners of the group go through to the finals which are being played in the summer in a host country yet to be confirmed.

Shabazz-Edwards joined Town last season from Brightlingsea Regent having impressed while on trial. The 6ft 4in tall centre-half had joined the Regent from Ilford the previous summer.

Photo: Matchday Images