Duo Start For England U20s in Defeat

Sunday, 1st Mar 2026 13:59

Town Women’s duo Ava Baker and Princess Ademiluyi were in the England U20s side which were beaten 3-1 by Spain in the first of three friendlies in Alicante yesterday.

Forward Baker (above), 20, who signed for the Blues on loan from Birmingham in January, was winning her third cap at U20 level, having scored twice in her earlier games, after previously playing for the Young Lionesses at U17 and U19 levels.

Ademiluyi (below), 19, who joined the club on loan from US-based Gotham FC, was winning her first U20s cap having played 12 games at U19 level, scoring seven goals.

Town full-back Nelly Las, who joined Town on loan from Leicester during the transfer window, was an unused sub.

The 18-year-old has been capped nine times at U19 level, having previously played for the U17s, but is yet to feature for the U20s.

The camp is part of the preparations for the final round of U19 European Championship qualifiers and the U20 World Cup in Poland in September.

The Young Lionesses are next in action when they face the Netherlands on Tuesday, before completing their fixtures against Mexico on Friday.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC