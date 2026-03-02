McKenna Closing in On Fastest Century of Wins

Monday, 2nd Mar 2026 13:42 by Kallum Brisset

Kieran McKenna would become the fastest Town manager to reach 100 victories should the Blues win either of their next two matches.

McKenna took his tally to 99 with the 3-0 success against Swansea City on Saturday with Hull City visiting on Tuesday and then Leicester City at Portman Road at the weekend.

Sir Alf Ramsey is currently the Town boss to have amassed 100 wins in the fewest games, 212, with four others also having reached their century, George Burley (230), Scott Duncan (241), Mick McCarthy (258) and Sir Bobby Robson (271).

The visit by the Tigers will be McKenna’s 210th match in charge of the Blues since being appointed in December 2021.

Photo: Matchday Images