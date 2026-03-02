Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna Closing in On Fastest Century of Wins
Monday, 2nd Mar 2026 13:42 by Kallum Brisset

Kieran McKenna would become the fastest Town manager to reach 100 victories should the Blues win either of their next two matches.

McKenna took his tally to 99 with the 3-0 success against Swansea City on Saturday with Hull City visiting on Tuesday and then Leicester City at Portman Road at the weekend.

Sir Alf Ramsey is currently the Town boss to have amassed 100 wins in the fewest games, 212, with four others also having reached their century, George Burley (230), Scott Duncan (241), Mick McCarthy (258) and Sir Bobby Robson (271).

The visit by the Tigers will be McKenna’s 210th match in charge of the Blues since being appointed in December 2021.

Photo: Matchday Images



backwaywhen added 13:46 - Mar 2
Excellent and some so called supporters want him out …..Unbelievable Jeff.
3

baxterbasics added 13:52 - Mar 2
Yeah but still, he's been found out, one trick pony, owners must be losing patience, and so on...

Also, good job fans and board were patient with Sir Bobby, eh? Would never have survived that record in the modern age!
1

norfsufblue added 13:58 - Mar 2
The fans weren't that patient with Sir Bob, thankfully Mr John had more foresight !
3

cpaz97 added 15:08 - Mar 2
The soon to be 100 trick pony ;)
0


