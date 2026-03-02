Peskett Nominated For Goal of the Month

Monday, 2nd Mar 2026 13:49

Town Women’s forward Sophie Peskett has been nominated for the Barclays WSL2 Goal of the Month award for February.

Peskett has been shortlisted for her goal in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Also nominated are Beth Lumsden (Newcastle United), Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace), Lucy Watson (Durham), Lucy Fitzgerald (Charlton Athletic) and Karin Muya (Charlton Athletic).

Fans can vote for their favourite goal here until 10am on Wednesday 4th March.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC