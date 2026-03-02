Negri Wins Save of the Month

Monday, 2nd Mar 2026 16:48

Town Women’s keeper Natalia Negri has won the British Gas Save of the Month award for February.

The stop which carried off the gong was from Megan Hornby in the vital 2-1 win at Portsmouth, which took the Blues off the bottom of the WSL2 table.

Negri, 22, who is currently away with the England U23s squad and was an unused sub in this afternoon’s 1-0 victory in France , also won the award in September for a save against Nottingham Forest.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images