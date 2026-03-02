Released Midfielder Okunowo Rejoins Braintree

Released academy midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo has rejoined his former loan side Braintree Town.

The 20-year-old officially left the Blues last summer having been with the club since he was eight, but has remained at Playford Road while recovering from an injury suffered during his loan spell with the Iron in the second half of last season.

Okunowo, who also had a loan stint at Needham while with Town, made his second debut for the National League side as a sub during Saturday’s 3-2 victory, assisting the winning goal for Aidan Francis-Clarke in the fifth minute of injury time.

Former Blues centre-half Tommy Smith also came off the bench for the Essex side, who are now fourth from bottom, three points off safety.

Photo: Matchday Images