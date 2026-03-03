Matusiwa: I'm Not Holding Back

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 06:00 by Kallum Brisset

Town midfielder Azor Matusiwa declared he is not holding back as he continues to walk the suspension tightrope.

Players who receive 10 yellow cards in the first 37 league matches of a Championship campaign must serve a two-game ban, with Matusiwa having already missed one fixture through suspension earlier this season.

That came in the Blues’ 3-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic, which remains the only league fixture that the Dutchman has not started since his arrival at Portman Road last summer and Town's only loss on their own turf this season.

Despite Matusiwa seeming certain to enter double digits for bookings, he has avoided his name being taken in each of the last 13 matches since picking up his ninth card in Town’s victory over Stoke City in December.

The midfielder, who has been one of the Blues’ most influential players, insists that the situation has not impacted his game.

“I’m not holding back, I’m just adjusting. It’s not the same,” he said.

“If there is a moment where I have to take the card for the team or if it’s a big moment, I have to take it. There has been no moment like this so far.

“If I can play without getting booked, I will continue. I have four games left. I was on 17, so I did a big job because I remember at the start of the season, every two games I got one yellow card.

“I am adjusting, I am knowing now how this league is, how the referees are, what I can do and what I have to be careful with. This is the situation now, four more games without getting booked and I’m back.”

Town’s midfield this season has seen strong competition for places and starts, with Jack Taylor and Jens Cajuste beginning the season as the most popular partners for Matusiwa in the Blues’ engine room.

The January arrival of Dan Neil has only strengthened that department, the Sunderland loanee having started each of the last two Championship matches and making a strong impression on his new supporters.

Matusiwa agreed that the addition of Neil has had a positive impact on the group at Playford Road.

He said: “I’m really impressed. I didn’t know the player so I didn’t know what to expect, and I’ve been really impressed.

“Really good in duels and the second balls, but also really good with his feet. Happy that we added Dan to the squad, and it’s only good for us to have more competition.

“We spoke about it during the week, what kind of player he is, what kind of player I am, what I like, what he likes. Of course, there’s been some communication. In the game, you have to feel each other and we are doing well for the moment.

“We have a strong squad in every position. We are very strong in midfield, everyone can play there. It’s so nice when you have guys with this kind of quality just behind you. Everyone has an impact on the team and also the subs.”

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Swansea City made it back-to-back wins for Kieran McKenna’s side in what was ultimately a comfortable afternoon in which Anis Mehmeti opened the scoring inside the first three minutes.

“A really nice finish and it’s always a boost when you score early in the game so it helped us through the game,” Matusiwa said. “We managed the game well, scored the second one, and then the second half was a bit harder.

“We managed it well, defended a lot and defended well. After the third goal, it killed their confidence so well done to the boys.

“It’s always nice to win, we did a good job and we have to keep going.”

Town will look to make it three wins on the spin and extend their unbeaten home run when fellow promotion chasers Hull City visit Portman Road on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers are level on points with the Blues and travel to Suffolk having won five successive away matches for the first time in 60 years.

Matusiwa said: “A really good team, a really strong team. We had a good game over there, but it took us a lot. It was a really intense game and I am expecting the same for Tuesday.

“We have to go into the game with the same intensity as Swansea and against Watford with the same intensity. If we do this, it’s going to be very hard for every team to beat us.”

Completing a league double over Hull would ensure that Town move back to within three points of second-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand after the Teessiders claimed an impressive 3-1 victory at Birmingham City on Monday.

The relentless Championship calendar shows no sign of slowing as the business end of the season draws nearer, but Matusiwa says he is coping physically and understands why he has been substituted during the second half of recent matches.

“I think also because we had a game in a couple of days, and maybe also to give some game time to some other players,” the 27-year-old suggested. “I am not worried about it, he has his reasons so I’m good with it.

“I’m feeling well. Of course, it has an impact on your body. The games are intense, every game is hard, there are no easy games in this league so of course you’re going to feel it a little bit. I’m feeling well for the moment, I’m happy that my body is adjusting well.

“I’m feeling well for the moment. I’m recovering well, feeling well, playing well and feeling good. That’s no problem for me.

“It is intense, it’s the first time I’ve been involved in something like this. I like to play a lot of games instead of doing a lot of training, but it is hard.”

Photo: Kallum Brisset